Mcdonald County, MO

Flood Warning issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McDonald; Newton FLOOD WARNING IN...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Atoka by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Atoka The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Clear Boggy Creek near Caney affecting Atoka County. For the Clear Boggy Creek...including Caney...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Clear Boggy Creek near Caney. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, The creek remains mostly within its banks in western Atoka County and the northeastern edge of Bryan County. Some high stages on small feeder streams result in very localized... short-term overflows of mainstem bottomlands. Low-lying fields are briefly cut off from easy access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The Clear Boggy Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 24.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Edwards County in south central Texas Northeastern Val Verde County in south central Texas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1140 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Juno, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Loma Alta, Juno, Bakers Crossing, Vinegarone and Devils River State Nat Area Del Norte. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett; Schleicher; Sutton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCHLEICHER...EAST CENTRAL CROCKETT AND NORTHWESTERN SUTTON COUNTIES At 1046 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles east of Ozona, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include I-10 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line and The Intersection Of I-10 And Ranch Road 1989. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 374 and 392. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Montgomery, Perry, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland; Montgomery; Perry; Yell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERRY...NORTHWESTERN GARLAND...SOUTHWESTERN YELL AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 1247 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fourche Valley, or 13 miles south of Danville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Danville... Plainview in Yell County Fourche Valley... Corinth Carter Cove Park... Ranger Wing... Chula Macedonia in Yell County... Mt Tabor Kingston... Fannie Bluffton... Rover Onyx... Fourche Mountain Recreation Are Briggsville... Story Sunlight Bay Park... Washita HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Polk, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 00:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Montgomery; Polk; Scott The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in western Arkansas Polk County in western Arkansas Scott County in western Arkansas * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mena, Waldron, Wickes, Hatfield, Oden, Vandervoort, Beauchamp, Mena Intermountain Airport, Polk County Fairgrounds, Opal, Shady, Queen Wilhelmina State Park, Caney Creek Wilderness, Mccauley, Hartley, Mountain Fork, Oliver, Cossatot River State Park, Morgan Springs and Cardiff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Texas. Target Area: Crockett A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Crockett County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ozona, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ozona, The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 405, Us- 190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line and I-10 Near The Crockett- Sutton County Line. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 349 and 379. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS AND NORTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES At 1156 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Juno, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Loma Alta, Juno, Bakers Crossing, Vinegarone and Devils River State Nat Area Del Norte. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 05:55:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The bulk of the heavier rain has exited the area to the east. However, over the past 12 hours a broad swath of 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen across southeast and east central Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas. Some localized areal flooding is possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cooke; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson and Montague. In northeast Texas, Lamar. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Hughes, Johnston, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Coal; Hughes; Johnston; Love; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma, southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc. In southeast Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Hughes, Johnston and Marshall. In southern Oklahoma, Carter, Love and Murray. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Flooding hazard has ended - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson County Higher Elevations, Northwest Yell County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnson County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Western and Northern Logan County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Logan, southern Johnson, Yell and southwestern Pope Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1042 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Magazine to Blue Mountain to Stonehouse Recreation Area to near Gravelly. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Russellville... Clarksville Booneville... Paris Danville... Dardanelle Pottsville... Lamar Dover... Ola London... Magazine Knoxville... Subiaco Hartman... Scranton Ratcliff... Blue Mountain Lake Dardanelle State Park... Hoyt This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 48 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adair, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Choctaw; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Pushmataha; Sequoyah FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The bulk of the heavier rain has exited the area to the east. However, over the past 12 hours a broad swath of 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen across southeast and east central Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas. Some localized areal flooding is possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions as surfaces cool with snow and wet surfaces refreeze tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Polk County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Yell Excluding Northwest Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Scott, northeastern Polk, southwestern Yell and Montgomery Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1043 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Oden to near Opal to near Bard Springs Recreation Area. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mount Ida... Norman Oden... Opal Mimosa... Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Bard Springs Recreation Area... Mauldin Albert Pike Recreation Area... Muddy Creek WMA Black Springs... Big Fork Chula... Gibbs Pencil Bluff... Pine Ridge Shady Lake Recreation Area... Cherry Hill in Polk County Roaring Branch Natural Area... Sims MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Lowering seas will reduce the threat of sneakers wave back down to background levels overnight.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions as surfaces cool with snow and wet surfaces refreeze tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND

