Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Schleicher; Sutton The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Schleicher County in west central Texas Northern Sutton County in west central Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located along the Schleicher and Sutton County line, about 10 miles northwest of Sonora, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Sonora around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Intersection Of I-10 And Ranch Road 1989, I-10 Near The Sutton- Kimble County Line, Us-277 Near The Sutton- Schleicher County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 190 And Ranch Road 2084 and The Intersection Of Ranch Road 2596 And Ranch Road 864. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 389 and 433. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SCHLEICHER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO