Clinton County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 14:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Schleicher; Sutton The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Schleicher County in west central Texas Northern Sutton County in west central Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located along the Schleicher and Sutton County line, about 10 miles northwest of Sonora, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Sonora around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Intersection Of I-10 And Ranch Road 1989, I-10 Near The Sutton- Kimble County Line, Us-277 Near The Sutton- Schleicher County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 190 And Ranch Road 2084 and The Intersection Of Ranch Road 2596 And Ranch Road 864. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 389 and 433. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SCHLEICHER COUNTY, TX
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Montague FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Cooke and Montague. * WHEN...Until 115 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, Bowie, Nocona, Muenster, St. Jo, Lindsay, Callisburg, Forestburg, Sunset, Stoneburg, Lake Kiowa, Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch, Valley View and Oak Ridge.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sutton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUTTON COUNTY At 1226 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Roosevelt, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include I-10 Near The Sutton-kKmble County Line. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 416 and 433. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SUTTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cooke; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson and Montague. In northeast Texas, Lamar. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cass; Grand Forks; Griggs; Steele; Traill FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks. In southeast North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Steele and Traill. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported continued road closures in parts of the area along with low land flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Valley City, Mayville, Hillsboro, Thompson, Cooperstown, Hatton, Portland, Golden Lake, Finley, Arthur, Buxton, Reynolds, Hunter, Hope, Tower City, Page, Argusville, Wimbledon, Sanborn and Buffalo.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS EDWARDS VAL VERDE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DEL RIO AND ROCKSPRINGS.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Lowering seas will reduce the threat of sneakers wave back down to background levels overnight.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Montgomery, Perry, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland; Montgomery; Perry; Yell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERRY...NORTHWESTERN GARLAND...SOUTHWESTERN YELL AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 1247 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fourche Valley, or 13 miles south of Danville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Danville... Plainview in Yell County Fourche Valley... Corinth Carter Cove Park... Ranger Wing... Chula Macedonia in Yell County... Mt Tabor Kingston... Fannie Bluffton... Rover Onyx... Fourche Mountain Recreation Are Briggsville... Story Sunlight Bay Park... Washita HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, La Salle, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Duval; La Salle; McMullen; Webb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DUVAL...NORTHEASTERN WEBB...SOUTHEASTERN LA SALLE AND SOUTHWESTERN MCMULLEN COUNTIES At 100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Fort Ewell Site, or 25 miles northwest of Freer, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Ewell Site. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Duval; McMullen; Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Duval, northeastern Webb and southwestern McMullen Counties through 145 AM CDT At 118 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Freer, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Freer, Seven Sisters and Loma Alta. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 754 and 764. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The bulk of the heavier rain has exited the area to the east. However, over the past 12 hours a broad swath of 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen across southeast and east central Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas. Some localized areal flooding is possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions as surfaces cool with snow and wet surfaces refreeze tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adair, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Choctaw; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Pushmataha; Sequoyah FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The bulk of the heavier rain has exited the area to the east. However, over the past 12 hours a broad swath of 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen across southeast and east central Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas. Some localized areal flooding is possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson County Higher Elevations, Northwest Yell County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnson County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Western and Northern Logan County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Logan, southern Johnson, Yell and southwestern Pope Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1042 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Magazine to Blue Mountain to Stonehouse Recreation Area to near Gravelly. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Russellville... Clarksville Booneville... Paris Danville... Dardanelle Pottsville... Lamar Dover... Ola London... Magazine Knoxville... Subiaco Hartman... Scranton Ratcliff... Blue Mountain Lake Dardanelle State Park... Hoyt This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 48 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Conway, Garland, Perry, Pulaski, Saline, Southern Pope County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Conway; Garland; Perry; Pulaski; Saline; Southern Pope County; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Perry, southwestern Conway, northwestern Garland, northwestern Saline, central Yell, northwestern Pulaski and southeastern Pope Counties through 200 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Plainview in Yell County, or 18 miles southeast of Danville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morrilton... Perryville Ola... Oppelo Perry... Adona Houston... Sequoya Park Little Italy... Williams Junction Carden Bottoms... Solgohachia Petit Jean State Park... Plainview in Yell County Wye Mountain... Jessieville Chenal Valley... Plumerville Bigelow... Casa This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 101 and 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Hughes, Johnston, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Coal; Hughes; Johnston; Love; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma, southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc. In southeast Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Hughes, Johnston and Marshall. In southern Oklahoma, Carter, Love and Murray. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Flooding hazard has ended - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ATOKA COUNTY, OK

