Midland man killed in single-vehicle crash in Midland County

Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers responded to the crash at roughly 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. (Photo provided/Michigan State Police)

An afternoon crash in Lincoln Township claimed the life of a 38-year-old Midland man on Wednesday.

Jared Young of Midland was driving southbound on Stark Road when he lost control of his 2004 Toyota SUV.

The SUV rolled over and Young was ejected, according to Michigan State Police in a Thursday press release .

MSP Tri-City Post troopers responded to the crash at roughly 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. Young, the SUV's only occupant, was transported to a local hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The initial investigation of the crash indicated Young was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed before rolling the SUV over.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the state police.