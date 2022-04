JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living in a Northside community near Soutel Drive say it’s the last thing they want — a fifth liquor store. It was approved Thursday. Some say adding the store will only hurt the community by attracting crime and violence. But a waiver that was needed for the store to open got the 5-3 majority votes that it needed after a second planning commission meeting. It required the waiver to open in a spot that’s less than 500 feet from a church.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO