ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, NY

Schuyler County villages to host community clean-up day

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CvDVy_0fFxcVE500

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Several Schuyler County villages will host a local volunteer clean-up early next month.

The clean-up will be held on May 7, 2022, starting at 7 a.m. Burdett, Odessa, Watkins Glen and Montour falls are all participating.

Tickets on sale now for 2022 Taste of Downtown

According to the Facebook post by the Village of Watkins Glen, participants can earn discounts from local businesses. Anybody participating should bring their own tools and gloves.

You can contact the Village of Watkins Glen by calling (607) 535-2736 or by email at info@watkinsglen.us

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Hornell sets limit on number of dogs per household

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell released a statement on Facebook, Friday afternoon, regarding the number of dogs allowed per household. They have announced that they are limiting the number of dogs allowed per household to four within the City of Hornell. This comes after city officials have had a number of instances […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schuyler County, NY
City
Burdett, NY
Schuyler County, NY
Government
City
Odessa, NY
City
Watkins Glen, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State of Emergency for Broome County to be Lifted at Noon Friday

The state of emergency for Broome County will be lifted at noon Friday county officials said Friday morning. Officials say 40,000 pounds of dry ice and 63 pallets of bottled water were delivered to distribution points throughout the county this week. There are eight locations where supplies are still available.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Up#Nexstar Media Inc
97.5 WTBD

Snowstorm Leaves Thousands Of NYSEG Customers In The Dark. When Will Power Be Restored?

NYSEG says about 100-thousand customers lost electricity when a late Spring snow storm struck our area. The numbers tell the story. NYSEG says 16,345 or 69% of customers in Chenango County were plunged in darkness overnight because of downed power lines. In Otsego County 13,123 homes and businesses, that’s 51%, lost power due to the storm. And in Delaware County 8,763 customers, or 31%, were without juice to power their furnaces, lights and appliances.
ONEONTA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Two arrested for ATV theft in Chemung County

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two individuals following an ongoing investigation into the theft of property. According to police, Patrick M. Walmsley, 21, of Sayre, and Cody L. Pike, 22, of Lowman, were found to be in possession of an ATV and UTV that were recently stolen […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested after waving handgun around basketball tournament, Saturday afternoon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man was arrested after an incident took place inside the Family Fitness Center on Elmira’s Southside, Saturday afternoon. According to Elmira Police, Michael Weir, 26, of Elmira, was arrested following an incident that took place at a charity basketball tournament for Jeremy Scharborough inside the Family Fitness Center around 4:00 […]
WETM 18 News

Suspect arrested and charged in fatal Elmira hit-and-run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed Philip Wood on the south side of Elmira late last year. Santiago Torres, 34, of Elmira has been arrested according to an update given by the Elmira Police Department today, April 19, 2022. He is being […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM 18 News

Two men arrested for stealing cars in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Steuben County have been arrested after police said they each stole a vehicle in separate incidents, one in February, and one late last week. Ezeakle Wydra, 41, was arrested early in the morning on April 17 in connection to a carjacking from two months ago. The Village of Bath Police […]
WETM 18 News

Police respond to two incidents within an hour in Elmira, Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Elmira were busy Saturday afternoon after responding to two separate incidents that occurred on Elmira’s Southside. Around 4:10 p.m. police were called out to the Family Fitness Center on Elmira’s Southside to the back-end of the building. An 18 News reporter was on the scene and could see Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy