Schuyler County villages to host community clean-up day

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Several Schuyler County villages will host a local volunteer clean-up early next month.

The clean-up will be held on May 7, 2022, starting at 7 a.m. Burdett, Odessa, Watkins Glen and Montour falls are all participating.

According to the Facebook post by the Village of Watkins Glen, participants can earn discounts from local businesses. Anybody participating should bring their own tools and gloves.

You can contact the Village of Watkins Glen by calling (607) 535-2736 or by email at info@watkinsglen.us

