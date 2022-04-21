Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Stage Big Late Game Comeback, Beat Quad Cities 10-9

Hudson baseball has started the season hot with a mark of 10-1, including nine-straight wins.
Looking at the Tigers lineup, it should come to no surprise the team has some big goals for the spring season as most of the team has spent the fall and winter seasons winning state titles.
...
Alabama avoided a Bulldog series sweep by posting a 3-0 win over 18th-ranked Georgia Sunday in front of a crowd of 3,129 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. In the series, Georgia’s starting pitchers combined to toss 13.2 scoreless innings before allowing a run Sunday. Senior first baseman Drew Williams led off the fourth with a solo home run to give Alabama its first lead of the series. His seventh home run of the year put the Crimson Tide up 1-0. In the fifth, Andrew Pinckney collected his third hit of the afternoon, a two-out, two-run shot to make it 3-0. Georgia had won seven straight in the series.
Comments / 0