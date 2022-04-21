ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to see the ‘Bad Axe’ documentary next week? Here’s how

By Mark Birdsall
 3 days ago
This promotional image shows David Siev, who made a documentary about his family in his hometown of Bad Axe during the pandemic in 2020. The film, titled "Bad Axe," will be available to watch online for four days starting April 28. (David Magdeal and Associates/Contributed)

Residents of Bad Axe will have the opportunity to watch an award-winning documentary about their hometown next week — on their TVs, computers, smartphones or tablets.

The film will be available to watch online beginning Thursday, April 28, as part of the Freep Film Festival. The cost of a virtual ticket is $10.50, plus a $1.15 service fee. Virtual passes are available now at https://freepfilmfestival.com/bad-axe/.

According to the festival website, the film will be available for viewing starting at midnight, April 28. Films will be available to watch throughout the festival weekend — April 28 to May 1. Additionally, once a virtual ticket holder accesses the film, they have two days to complete it.

Films will not be available for purchase after Sunday, May 1, and are available for viewing in Michigan only.

Steve Byrne, executive director of the Freep Film Festival, said the simplest way to watch it on a TV is to purchase the film on a laptop and connect it to a TV with an HDMI cord, if both are HDMI-compatible.

There are several options for watching the film on a TV. Here are some options:

• Chromecast: If you have a Chromecast device, you can use it to push the film to your TV. You must be using the Chrome browser on your Android, Windows, or Mac OS device. After clicking the "View" button in your virtual access email, press "Play" on the next page. Then cast directly from the player window by clicking the icon in the lower right-hand corner of the browser window. Connect directly from the video. Do not use in-screen mirror mode. Note: Chromecasting is not available for iPhone or iPad. The browser on iOS devices does not support the necessary anti-piracy protocols.

• Apple TV: At this time, this is only available to individual ticket holders — not virtual passholders. Download the Elevent TV app from the Apple store and enter the voucher code from your Virtual Event access email.

• Roku: Like Apple TV, the film is only available on Roku to individual ticket holders. Download the Elevent TV app from the Roku store and enter the voucher code from your Virtual Event access email. A short video is available on the help page with more details.

• Apple AirPlay: Click on the AirPlay icon on your device and then turn on your AirPlay-compatible TV or device. Once the devices identify each other, you may be prompted to enter a code. Enter the code to give your device access. After clicking the "View" button in your virtual access email, press "Play" on the next page. Connect directly from the video. Do not use in-screen mirror mode.

• Other Smart TVs: If you can access your email in your Smart TV's built-in browser, try clicking the "View" button in the virtual access email, followed by "Play" on the next page. Not all Smart TVs will be able to play videos in this manner.

"Bad Axe," directed by Bad Axe High School graduate David Siev, is described in promotional materials as "a real-time portrait" of 2020 unfolding "as an Asian-American family in Trump's rural America fights to keep their restaurant and American dream alive in the face of a pandemic, Neo-Nazis and generational scars from the Cambodian Killing Fields."

The film will have its Michigan premiere on April 28 at the Detroit Institute of Arts' Detroit Film Theatre, followed by a Q&A with filmmakers David Siev and Kat Vasquez.

Siev's documentary will also screen as part of the festival's 4 Films, 4 Chefs, 4 Nights series on April 30 at Frame restaurant in Hazel Park. The screening will be paired with food prepared by chefs from Rachel's of Bad Axe, the restaurant owned by the Siev family that is featured prominently in the film. The film will be followed by a Q&A with David Siev.

"Bad Axe" had its world premiere in March at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, where it received special jury and audience awards.

The documentary will also be shown at film festivals in Los Angeles; St. Louis, Missouri; Columbus, Ohio; Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota over the next six weeks.

One of the film's executive producers is Jeff Tremaine, a director, screenwriter and producer best known for co-creating the MTV reality stunt show "Jackass" with Spike Jonze and Johnny Knoxville.

According to the film's website, David Siev, a graduate of the University of Michigan, left Bad Axe for Los Angeles and landed a home at Tremaine’s production company, Gorilla Flicks, where he spent several years "finessing the art of guerrilla filmmaking."

Described as "a jack-of-all-trades filmmaker," David holds producing, camera operating and consulting credits on films like "Bad Trip" with comedian Eric Andre and the rock and roll biopic "The Dirt."

David first made his mark in the Asian-American festival circuit with the debut of his award-winning short film, "Year Zero." The film would go on to win Best Narrative Short awards from the DC Asian Pacific American Film Festival, Vancouver Asian Film Festival, Manhattan International Film Festival, and several others.

David currently lives in New York, where he is now focused on writing and directing his own projects.

To learn more about the film, visit www.badaxefilm.com .

