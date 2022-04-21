ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Man arrested after pulling a gun on a woman during an argument

By Sam Kirk
 3 days ago

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Buckhannon man is facing charges after he pulled out a gun in front of several people and pointed it at a woman’s face.

Timothy Wallen

According to a criminal complaint from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, on April 20, four people were in an argument at a home on Tahoe Street in Buckhannon. Among them were Timothy Wallen, 43, two women and one other man, deputies said.

One of the women wanted to move out and the group was arguing over belongings. Deputies said that during the argument, Wallen pulled a black handgun from behind his back and pointed it in the face of one of the women. Later, that woman told police that she “was in fear of her life.”

1 person dead after dump truck collides with car in Upshur County

Another of the group told officers that Wallen always keeps the gun loaded and that the night before, Wallen had told her that he had almost shot himself.

Since the incident, deputies said that they recovered a Hi-Point firearm from Wallen’s room. Wallen also admitted to deputies that he had pulled the gun out during the argument.

Timothy Wallen has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $45,000 bail.

