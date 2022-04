Drew Brees still has plenty of opinions on how the New Orleans Saints should run their offense. One of those opinions may put him on a different footing than the organization. Brees sat down for an interview with Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com and discussed several issues facing the Saints, including the team’s quarterback situation. When asked if the Saints were going to draft a quarterback, Brees felt that wasn’t necessary. One of the reasons, he said, was they could and should still make use of Taysom Hill’s skillset.

