Premier League

Conte: No new Tottenham injuries ahead of Brentford match

By Dustin George-Miller
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Conte gave his weekly press conference ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Brentford on Saturday and the good news is that his team is practically as healthy as possible. Conte announced that as of this morning there were no new injuries at Spurs, with Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga, and Oliver...

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com

SB Nation

Everton’s road ahead has obstacles, and opportunities too

This 2021-22 Everton season hasn’t been the easiest for the team, the players or the supporters either. While the Toffees sit above the relegation zone by only a single point (at the time that this piece was written), there can be no rest for Frank Lampard or the players wearing the shirts at this moment; games against Liverpool on Sunday and Chelsea the following weekend will ask difficult questions of the Blues, but if they can get through those matches without falling into the final three on the Premier League table, opportunities to make up points do still exist going forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Claim Premier League 2 Crown

Manchester City’s Under 23 team have been confirmed as Premier League 2 champions for the second consecutive season after a 3-1 victory at Leeds United. Goals from Kayky, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap saw the blues recover from conceding an early goal to keep the title in Manchester. Sitting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Brentford 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur traveled across town to newly promoted Brentford on Saturday, and the Bees gave them all they could handle. Christian Eriksen played well, which is good, but pretty much nobody on Tottenham’s team did. The final score was 0-0, which doesn’t really tell the story — Spurs ended without a shot on target for the second straight match and were fortunate not to lose after Harry Kane cleared a ball off the line and Ivan Toney plonked a late shot off the post.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City v Watford: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a different type of challenge in Watford. The Premier League is rolling as the race comes to the final matches. Time and Date: Saturday, 23 April 2022 Kickoff at 15:00 (GMT-UK) 10.00 am (EST, USA) Referee: Kevin Friend. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Beck. Fourth official: Jonathan Moss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool vs Everton: Match Preview | Toffees up against it as they make daunting trip to Anfield

Ever feel like this is all a Truman Show simulation designed to push Evertonians to the limit?. Because I’m not sure even Ed Harris could come up with a scenario where Everton, battling relegation with the worst away record in the league, travel to Liverpool, battling to win the lot with the best home record in the league, knowing they could be in the relegation zone by kick-off if Burnley win again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Leicester City v Aston Villa

The loss to Tottenham Hotspur wasn’t unexpected, but the 4-0 drubbing arguably was. Moving on to this week, Aston Villa face off against Leicester City and the presumption is another tough match. The Foxes currently sit 9th in the table compared to Villa’s 15th, though Villa won the prior outing 2-1 on December 5th. The previous three matches for Leicester included a win at home (2-1) over Crystal Palace, a loss at Newcastle (2-1), and a draw at Everton (1-1). Players to look out for include Youri Tielemans in central midfield, and James Maddison and Harvey Barnes in attacking midfield. Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi are the notable names of those sitting out for Leicester this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Gabriel Jesus a top target?

Arsenal are looking to bring in two forwards in the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta has made no secret of that plan. According to Sao Paolo-based reporter Jorge Nicola, Gabriel Jesus is high on the Gunners’ list of targets to fill one of those two slots. The Brazilian attacker is out of contract after next season, which suggests that he could indeed be in the shop window at Manchester City. Per reports, he could move for as little as £30M, which seems like a steal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Pogba might leave Manchester. Should Newcastle gamble on him?

We’re hours past Manchester United’s announcement of Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils' next manager. Not the most surprising news out there, of course, as the Dutchman was discussed earlier this season before current interim caretaker Ralf Rangnick took the reins of the once-great Manchester club. While...
UEFA
SB Nation

Roker Ramble: Well, I suppose it could be worse than having Lewis Hamilton as club owner...

On seeing the headline that Lewis Hamilton was interested in buying a stake in Chelsea, you kind of suspected which way his quotes were going. Look, the guy is successful in his own field, but you knew fine well that he’s of the “Well I used to support X but now I follow Y” brigade. Not as bad as Tim “come on Fulham, no wait, Chelsea” Lovejoy. But not far off.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Puzzling 1-1 Draw With Leicester City

For the opening 15 minutes of Wednesday’s match against Leicester City, the Blues played as though still warming up. They were disjointed, sluggish, miles off in their attempts to press and unable to string together anything meaningful on the rare occasions they were able to get hold of the ball. The visitors were in on goal only 30 seconds from the kick-off, nine straight passes and Ricardo Pereira putting Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in with a pinpoint through-ball, only Seamus Coleman’s last man challenge preventing a marvellous early chance for the impressive 23-year old midfielder. The Foxes didn’t have to wait long to open the scoring, in the fifth minute Harvey Barnes firing home from close range after Kelechi Iheanacho’s blocked effort fell kindly for him, Everton being cut apart with ease down their left flank. Leicester didn’t really pursue their advantage over the next ten minutes, seemingly content to pass the ball smoothly, easily evading their opponents’ efforts at closing down. The visiting fans could clearly be heard over the silenced Goodison Park faithful, even throwing in the occasional “ole’” for good measure, so outclassed were the Toffees.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Do We Really Want To See Everton Relegated? Zach Debates (Himself)

When Liverpool and Everton renew hostilities at Anfield on Sunday evening, the Blues could already be in the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand. Although the Reds have much more pressing issues to worry about than the plight of their bitter Scouse brethren across the park (such as, I don’t know, winning their record-tying 20th title), winning, especially by a large margin, could make Everton’s Premier League survival all the more difficult.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Derby Win Over Everton

The Merseyside Derby is always a tense affair. Throw out the records, throw out the form, these matches are known for chaos. And chaos is exactly what Everton looked to sow, spending most of the first half trying to wind up the Liverpool players with dives, late fouls, and time-wasting antics. The Reds went into half time visibly frustrated, but come out refocused.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: The spiral continues

Manchester United lost to Arsenal at the Emirates. Gunners won 3-1. It was bad. Please end this. Manchester United’s hopes we’re dashed early again in this one, as Bukayo Saka tore through a weak left hand side defense and fired a shot at De Gea. The Spaniard saved the initial shot, but Tavares was unmarked at the back post to tap home the rebound. It was abysmal defending once again from Alex Telles, who has been on an awful run of late.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Preview: Tottenham Hotspur Women v. Chelsea FC Women

Tottenham Hotspur Women return to action against Chelsea Women on Sunday, April 24 at 2:30 pm UK, 9:30 am ET. It’s the first of two consecutive games against a dominant Chelsea side, and you can watch it for free or catch a full match replay on The FA Player.
SOCCER

