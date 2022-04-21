ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge clears way for New Mexico GOP redistricting challenge

By KRWG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state district judge has cleared the way for the Republican Party of New Mexico to challenge a...

Comments / 7

Pam McKay
3d ago

See ole Evette shouldn’t speak so negatively about people in Albuquerque, we’ll come back and vote her out of Congress, a supporter of the Big Lie and Trumptrash.

