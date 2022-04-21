ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

5 Freeway Closed for Standoff After CHP Pursuit North of LA

NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of the 5 Freeway is closed due to a standoff with a driver at...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 3

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Woman found shot to death, man wounded in parking lot of South LA Jack In The Box restaurant

A woman was killed and a man wounded after they were found shot several times in a fast food parking lot in South Los Angeles.The shooting scene was found Monday at about 3:20 p.m. at a Jack In The Box parking lot in the area of Florence and Western Avenues. Both had been found with multiple gun shot wounds, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LAPD.She has not been identified.The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. They had been in a white Mercedes sedan in the parking lot, and it's unclear what their relationship was.Suspect information and a possible motive have not been released.Anyone with information about the shooting can call the LAPD at (877) 527-3247.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Woman in South LA shot to death while sitting in her car

A woman that was at least 20 years old was shot and killed while sitting in her car on Monday afternoon.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened just after 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Western and Florence Avenues. The woman and a man were sitting in their vehicle when they were shot.The woman died at the scene but the man, who was at least 30-years-old, was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.Authorities have no information describing possible suspects.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRDO News Channel 13

Community gathers to honor two teens who died in Pueblo crash Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friends and family of the two teens who were killed in a car crash early Saturday morning gathered at the crash site Sunday night to honor their legacies. The Pueblo County Coroner confirmed the identities of the teens Sunday as Brianna Gallegos, 15, and Michael Gerling, 17. Pueblo Police released limited The post Community gathers to honor two teens who died in Pueblo crash Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Santa Clarita Radio

Multi-Vehicle Crash On 14 Freeway In Canyon Country Due To Rocks, All Southbound Lanes Stopped Temporarily

At least five vehicles were involved in a crash caused by rocks in the roadway on the 14 Freeway in Canyon Country on Thursday night. Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders received reports of a multi-vehicle traffic collision on the southbound 14 Freeway south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, according to Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Owner of New Oakland Cannabis Dispensary Shot Sunday Morning

OAKLAND (KPIX) — An early Sunday morning burglary at an Oakland dispensary led to a shooting that injured a business owner. Cannabis merchants said this is the latest example of their industry under attack and it’s more dangerous to do business now than before marijuana was legal. Oakanna is a brand new dispensary on Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt that opened a week ago on April 16. Police said that just before 4:30 a.m. a group of burglars tripped an alarm. The owner Joshua Chase received the alert and went to investigate. Police said someone shot him, wounding him in the foot. Cannabis...
OAKLAND, CA

