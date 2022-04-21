ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Director Tom Gormican On Getting Nicolas Cage to Go Full Cage

By Emily Zemler
Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Gormican remembers seeing Raising Arizona and being struck by Nicolas Cage’s hyperbolic performance. It was a formative moment for the writer and director, who says he “just attached to Nicolas Cage as a performer.” Gormican’s life-long love of the actor shaped his latest feature, a hilariously meta film titled The...

observer.com

ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
Observer

‘The Bad Guys’ Rounds Up the Usual Suspects But Adds Some New Colors

THE BAD GUYS ★★ (2/4 stars) Written by: Etan Cohen (screenplay); Aaron Blabey (book series) Starring: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Richard Ayoade, Anthony Ramos, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz, Alex Borstein. Running time: 100 mins. The Bad Guys is an animated film about an anthropomorphic crew of the...
MOVIES
Observer

For ‘The Northman’ Costume Designer Linda Muir Undertook Epic Research

For The Northman, director Robert Eggers had no desire to make just another historical epic featuring Viking warriors pillaging, fighting, and dismembering one another. What he wanted was the most historically accurate Viking revenge saga ever put on film. Eggers’ previous films—2015’s The Witch, set in a 1630 New England...
MOVIES
Observer

‘Funny Girl’: Move Over, Barbra. Welcome, Beanie. A New Star Is Born.

Funny Girl | 2 hours 50 minutes | August Wilson Theatre, 245 W. 52nd St. | 212-560-2188. Rules unwritten but widely believed and rarely broken include the belief that some roles become so identified with the actors who originated them that they cannot be successfully performed by anyone else. This may be a narrow view that is challenged on a regular basis, but in a few cases the assumption firmly defies debate. I’m talking Marlon Brando as brutish Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire, Julie Harris as 12-year-old tomboy Frankie Addams in The Member of the Wedding, Judy Holliday as dumb-like-a-fox Billie Dawn in Born Yesterday, and, until last week, Barbra Streisand’s historic life-and-career transforming Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. Then I saw an actor with the unlikely name of Beanie Feldstein in the sparkling and explosively entertaining new Broadway production of Funny Girl and the one transformed is me.
BROOKLYN, NY
Tiffany Haddish
Nicolas Cage
Sharon Horgan
Scorsese
Pedro Pascal
Scott Rudin
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears Says She’s Going on a Social Media Hiatus “For a Little While”

It might be a little while before fans see new Instagram videos or pregnancy updates from Britney Spears. The pop has star announced that she’s taking a step back from social media. “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while !!!” Spears wrote on Instagram on Sunday.More from The Hollywood Reporter'SNL' Cold Open Pokes Fun at Elon Musk's Offer to Buy TwitterBritney Spears Says She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Sam Asghari: "It's Growing"Britney Spears Confirms She's Writing a Book, Calls Writing Process "Healing and Therapeutic" “I send my love and God bless you all,” she added. Along with the...
CELEBRITIES

