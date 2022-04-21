ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bicyclist dies days after being struck by driver in West Loop

By Sun-Times Media Wire
ABC7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- A bicyclist has died days after he was struck in the West Loop by a driver who allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic and kept on driving with his bicycle lodged under the car. Paresh Chhatrala, 42, died Wednesday afternoon at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Cattle killed in Illinois interstate crash that critically injured driver

JOLIET, Ill. — A semi driver was critically injured in a crash that let numerous cattle loose on an Illinois highway Tuesday. Police said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Joliet, when a cattle hauler struck another semi. State police told NBC Chicago the driver of the hauler was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

Crash Investigation Shuts Down Intersection in Marquette Park

Police and emergency personnel were called to 69th Street and Western Avenue Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood following reports of a crash. Video from NBC's Sky 5 chopper at the scene showed that the intersection has been shut down in both directions and shell casings appeared scattered across the street.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Accidents
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Cook County, IL
Accidents
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IL
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being heavily trapped in crash in Cary

A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in Cary for a motor […]
CARY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biking#Cyclist#Chicago Mayor#Heroin#West Loop#Traffic Accident#Stroger Hospital#Volkswagen
KRDO News Channel 13

Community gathers to honor two teens who died in Pueblo crash Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friends and family of the two teens who were killed in a car crash early Saturday morning gathered at the crash site Sunday night to honor their legacies. The Pueblo County Coroner confirmed the identities of the teens Sunday as Brianna Gallegos, 15, and Michael Gerling, 17. Pueblo Police released limited The post Community gathers to honor two teens who died in Pueblo crash Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Motorcyclist killed in DeKalb County crash identified

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorcyclist in DeKalb has died after being hit by a car. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver as Christian Elliot28, of Malta. It happened at approximately 5:04 p.m. Tuesday on S. Malta and University Roads near Malta, according to police. A 2010 Cadillac DTS, driven by 50-year-old […]
DEKALB, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Massive crime spree’: Zion man, with help from brother, allegedly committed 60 burglaries in Illinois and Wisconsin

Police say a Zion man, with the help of his half-brother, committed approximately 60 burglaries in Lake County and bordering counties in a “massive crime spree” dating back to last summer. In November, police served a search warrant at a residence where Kwantrell C. Williams, 24, and Markeece M. Muhammad, 23, resided in the 2300 […]
ZION, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police respond to crash on Main Street

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near Glen Oak Towers Tuesday. According to a Peoria Police Public Information Officer, Semone Roth, the incident occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. and involved a car and a Van. One person sustained non-life-threatening...
PEORIA, IL
CBS San Francisco

Owner of New Oakland Cannabis Dispensary Shot Sunday Morning

OAKLAND (KPIX) — An early Sunday morning burglary at an Oakland dispensary led to a shooting that injured a business owner. Cannabis merchants said this is the latest example of their industry under attack and it’s more dangerous to do business now than before marijuana was legal. Oakanna is a brand new dispensary on Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt that opened a week ago on April 16. Police said that just before 4:30 a.m. a group of burglars tripped an alarm. The owner Joshua Chase received the alert and went to investigate. Police said someone shot him, wounding him in the foot. Cannabis...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Chicago

Man charged with stabbing sister to death in Evanston in fight over household chores

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been charged with stabbing his sister to death inside a home in Evanston over the weekend. Andy Aphour, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing that killed his sister, Karen Aphour, 30, on Saturday night. At 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Evanston police were called to the 100 block of Callan Avenue – just across Howard Street from the boundary between Evanston and Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. They found Karen Aphour at the scene with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Witnesses told responding officers ahead of time that Andy Aphour was still in the home. He was arrested without incident. During the investigation, Andy Aphour admitted to stabbing his sister, police said. The stabbing was preceded by a quarrel about routine household chores, police said. Bond for Andy Aphour was set Monday at $300,000, and he was ordered to surrender his passport. His next court date is May 2 at the Skokie Courthouse.
EVANSTON, IL
WGNtv.com

‘Not at peace’: Single mother of 3 killed by alleged drunk driver

CHICAGO — A single mother of three was killed by an alleged drunk driver early Monday morning on her way home to Berwyn. Krystle Levy, 36, had just texted her daughter Priscilla Lopez, 18, at 12:06 a.m. Monday — saying she was on her way home. Around 25 minutes later, police said Levy was sitting at a red light in the 3400 block of South California when she was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver.
BERWYN, IL
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy