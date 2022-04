BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County couple has been arrested and is facing several charges of crimes against children.

Kelli Wells Harper, 28, of Beaufort, was arrested on April 18 by members of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. She was charged after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Harper was arrested on April 18 and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized.

Harper was charged with one count of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor-Distribution of Materials and two counts of ThirdDegree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor- Possession of Materials. She was being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

On April 20, members of the same task force arrested Kristophor James Allen Laursen, 27, of Beaufort. He was charged with Felony Obstruction of Justice in relation to the undercover ICAC investigation, which led to the criminal charges against Harper. Laursen was being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond. He was scheduled for an initial appearance in court later this week.