ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Lisa Wilkinson speaks out on Scott Morrison's controversial remarks about being 'blessed' because his children aren't disabled and calls Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott a 'true leader'

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Lisa Wilkinson has called Paralympian Dylan Alcott a 'true leader' after the tennis star took a veiled swipe at Scott Morrison for saying he was 'blessed' to not have a child with a disability.

The Prime Minister made the controversial comment at the Sky News and the Courier Mail's People's Forum on Wednesday in Brisbane where he debated opposition leader Anthony Albanese.

Mr Morrison had been asked about removing funding for the National Disability Insurance Scheme by Katherine, a mother of autistic four-year-old boy Ethan, who said she'd heard stories about families losing funding under the scheme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHjOs_0fFxXyez00
Lisa Wilkinson (pictured) has called Paralympian Dylan Alcott a 'true leader' after his blunt reply to Scott Morrison's remark about being 'blessed' not to have a disabled child
Ms Wilkinson wrote: 'Australian Of The Year Dylan Alcott is not only blessed…for all of us he is a blessing. And a true leader'

'I've been told that to give my son the best future, I should vote Labor. Can you tell me what the future of the NDIS looks like under your government?'

Scott Morrison said: 'Jenny and I have been blessed, we have two children who haven't had to go through that.'

'And so for parents, with children who are disabled, I can only try and understand your aspirations for those children.'

'And then I think that is the beauty of the National Disability Insurance Scheme,' he added.

Wheelchair athlete and Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott was quick to voice his opinion on the Prime Minister's comment at the leader's debate, where he counted his disability a 'blessing'.

'Woke up this morning feeling very blessed to be disabled - I reckon my parents are pretty happy about it too.'

'Feeling sorry for us and our families doesn't help. Treating us equally, and giving us the choice and control over our own lives does,' he said.

Lisa Wilkinson backed the tennis star's post soon thereafter, writing, 'Australian Of The Year Dylan Alcott is not only blessed…for all of us he is a blessing. And a true leader'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzZ94_0fFxXyez00
Wheelchair athlete and Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott was quick to voice his opinion on the Prime Minister's comment at the leader's debate, where he counted his disability a 'blessing'. (Pictured with his partner Charlotte Otten) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0how_0fFxXyez00
Scott Morrison later said he was 'deeply sorry' for any offence he caused after being slammed for the controversial statement

Mr Morrison apologised for the comment on Thursday, saying he was 'deeply sorry' for any offence he caused after being slammed for the controversial statement.

During a press conference in Brisbane on Thursday, Mr Morrison was more apologetic than his remarks on 2GB earlier in the day, saying he recognised his response to a question during the leaders' debate last night 'has caused offence to people'.

He also he reached out to Alcott to apologise after the disabled athlete's response online.

Mr Morrison told Ray Hadley on Thursday morning that he was speaking 'in good faith' when he told the mother of a boy with autism that he had not had to go through with what she had.

'Every single child is a blessing,' Mr Morrison told the 2GB host in an interview from a retirement village in the Queensland suburb of Caboolture.

'There's no doubt about that in my mind. What I was saying was in good faith about her son Ethan. She didn't take it (as an insult).

'I was simply saying 'it's tough' and I'm grateful there are these hardships that we haven't had to deal with.

'There is no greater love than a parent has for a child and particularly a child that has special needs - and it is a blessing.

'I was trying to say 'I haven't walked in your shoes and I can't understand it as you do'.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgumX_0fFxXyez00
During a press conference in Brisbane on Thursday, Mr Morrison moderated his remarks on 2GB earlier in the day, saying he recognised the response to a question during the leaders' debate last night 'has caused offence to people'. 'I would hope that people would accept that at face value and deeply apologise for any offence it caused'

At the later press conference Mr Morrison said he and wife Jenny had 'waited 14 years' to have their daughters.

'I don't often refer to my own children as a blessing, we were 14 years in the waiting to have our children but my point is I wasn't trying to imply that I could first-hand understand the challenges people face in those situations.

'I was seeking to respect the challenges they face. Not the opposite. I would hope that people would accept that at face value and deeply apologise for any offence it caused.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlqli_0fFxXyez00
Scott Morrison said during Wednesday's opening leaders debate that he and wife Jenny were 'blessed' their children weren't born with disabilities 

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Dylan Alcott
Person
Ray Hadley
Person
Anthony Albanese
The Independent

Prince Harry says he wants to teach Archie and Lilibet the importance of ‘finding their purpose’

Prince Harry has shared the valuable life lessons he hopes to pass down to his son Archie and daughter Lilibet.The Duke of Sussex is currently in The Hague, Netherlands, to attend the Invictus Games, a sporting competition for wounded army veterans which he founded in 2014.He was also joined by the Duchess of Sussex over the weekend, marking the couple’s first public appearance together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals and moving to California in 2020.As the games draw to an end on Friday, Harry – who served in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner during 2012-13...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Fed Up With His Son Prince Harry

A source for the royal family claims that Prince Charles is “at the end of the rope” with Prince Harry. Prince Harry gave up his royal duties and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children. This has caused some tension in the royal family, especially between Harry, his brother William, and their father Charles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Insurance#Australian#Paralympian Dylan Alcott#The Sky News#The Courier Mail#People S Forum#Labor#Ndis
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Warrior Looks So Grown In New Snapshot Of Her Standing

Click here to read the full article. Where has the time gone? That’s what we ask ourselves every time Bindi Irwin posts an update of her daughter Grace Warrior on Instagram. On April 23, Irwin posted a photo that’s making our hearts melt instantly. Her newest Instagram post featuring her ever-growing daughter had the simple caption, “Evenings @australiazoo with my little love. 🤍.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) In the black-and-white photo, we see Irwin looking like the proudest mama in the world while holding hands with a standing Grace! We can’t believe Grace...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Moving scenes across Australia as thousands flock to Anzac Day dawn services to remember our diggers - but one serviceman makes an awkward slip-up after forgetting his microphone was on

Australians have gathered at Anzac Day dawn services across the country to pay tribute to servicemen and women in the first time most Aussies have been able to gather since the pandemic began. The moving ceremonies kicked off a day of commemorations 107 years after the Australian and New Zealand...
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

The Voice Australia's footballer Lachie Gill says he 'doesn't want to get through on looks' after fans swooned over his 'incredible' performance

The Voice Australia fans swooned over Lachie Gill's 'incredible' performance during Monday night's premiere of the singing show. Viewers loved the 24-year-old PE teacher, with many labelling the singer as 'talented and good looking'. But Lachie has said he 'doesn't want to get through the show based on his looks'.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Keir Starmer's anger at beer and pizza quiz as he accuses BBC's Sophie Raworth of asking him 'the same questions seven times'

Sir Keir Starmer was yesterday forced again to deny he had broken the law by drinking beer and eating pizza indoors with colleagues during lockdown. The Labour leader reacted angrily when the BBC asked him if he felt lucky to have escaped being fined by police, given that Rishi Sunak has been penalised for being briefly present at a birthday party for Boris Johnson.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Australia's famous Anzac spirit is under threat just when we need it the most, writes decorated special forces veteran HESTON RUSSELL. So, can we get it back?

Since Anzac Day last year, I have been asked to comment on a wide range of Veteran issues. Proposed changes to our national curriculum to question the "myth" of Anzac Day, and even statistics showing that many young Australians would not choose to stay and fight for our country if we were invaded like seen in Ukraine.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

343K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy