LUSD looking to expand after school program to all elementary sites

Lodi Unified School District’s Bridge Program, the after school service that provides academic support as well as enrichment and physical recreation, is currently offered on 27 elementary campuses.

But next year, the district hopes to embark on a mission that will expand the program to all 37 of its elementary school sites.

The district’s board of education on Tuesday night expressed its support to expand the program, which educational support services program coordinator Jose Maciel said will be funded through state and federal grants implemented last summer as part of AB 130, the Expanded Learning Opportunities bill.

The bill, according to Maciel’s report, is intended to create expanded learning programs that complement, not replicate, learning activities fro the regular school day.

Expanding the Bridge Program involves providing a minimum nine hours of programming a day for 180 school days and 30 non-instructional days.

Those nine hours include in-person instructional time, with the three hours of after school program at the end of the day, Maciel said.

“During the 180 school days, students will attend school for approximately six hours a day, then we would have to provide expanding learning programs for the remaining three to combine no less than nine hours total,” he said.

“At the moment, we are currently providing 10 hours of programming when you include what we offer in the Bridge Program and the regular school day combined. We will be certainly meeting the needs for this funding as we are currently providing services in the district.”

The goal is to increase program capacity by 50%, Maciel said, noting that the rise in participation will most likely not be across the board, as some schools may see a greater increase than other sites due to specific needs.

“It’s a very ambitious goal, but it is something we are preparing for with a plan,” he said. “And we are preparing to execute our plan in phases. I know there’s a staffing shortage that is very apparent and undeniable, and it is something that I am prepared to take it day by day and in phases.”

The plan, Maciel said, is to increase some staff members currently contracted to work six hours to eight hours. Those staff members will primarily be T-K teachers, who will now work until 6 p.m. each day, he said.

As the program grows by 50%, Maciel said funding will grow each year as well, but is subject to change based on the governor’s proposed budget.

Current funding sources include $4.6 million in one-time AB 86 Expanded Learning Opportunity grants and $1.75 million from the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program.

The latter, according to Maciel’s report, will eventually grow to $5 million.

Maciel said the district needs 288 staff, including teachers, administrators, paraeducators and community-based partners, to expand the program.

He said the district currently has about 70% of that to move forward, adding the plan is to try and recruit and attract teachers to reach that 100% goal.

The program should serve 6,000 students during the regular school year and 4,000 during the summer session, he said.

“This sounds like a great plan and great program,” board member Gary Knackstedt said. “My only concern is, in real life, we don’t have enough people ... it’s not only at Lodi Unified, it’s a national trend. As long as you have a way to massage that, that’s great.”

Board member Ron Freitas agreed, adding an expanded after school program would be beneficial to the district’s English language learners, as well as those reading below grade level.

“Over 30% of our district are English learners and we have to take this very seriously and make the changes that are necessary,” he said. “Like we heard earlier in the meeting to get kids reading by third grade, and to keep them on that positive track. And this board has been absolutely committed to this, and we’ve seen our graduation rates rise because of that, our dropout rates decline and our truancy rates decline. This program is only going to design to help all three of those categories and the college-bound.”

The board did not take action Tuesday night, as Maciel will bring program updates back to a future meeting.