MADISON - The two right lanes on Interstate 55/70 westbound at mile marker 9, Black Lane, in Collinsville closed at 9 a.m. today. These restrictions are needed to install shielding on the Black Lane bridge over I-55/70. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

MADISON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO