The Overwatch League has been branded as a global league since the beginning. The home base for the league has always been the United States, which has been seen through the first few seasons where the teams played in California. The North American bias has not been hidden throughout the seasons. With the new start of Season 5 in a new game with Overwatch 2, the community hoped that it would be more equitable. Unfortunately, with the announcement of the Overwatch League Talent that happened this last week showed that there has been no change in the mentality.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO