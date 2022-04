What the hell happened last night? Seriously, I think I blacked out once we got into the back half of the game and realized the Red Sox simply didn’t want to get a hit. Just as we thought the offense was starting to turn things around we’re right back to square one. Yeah, it may only be April and they may have plenty of matchups to make up for an early-season loss, but things are looking pretty scary so far.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO