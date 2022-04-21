ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Dean talks to Magic Johnson ahead of ‘They Call Me Magic’ release

By Dean Richards
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A must watch for basketball fans this weekend is the new three-part docu-series on the life and career of Magic Johnson that comes...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Florida Entertainment
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Orlando, FL
Sports
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Food Network Star Returns to Hosting in Wake of High-Profile Divorce

Former Food Network star Gina Neely is returning to the spotlight as the Bluff City Life host for Action News 5 in Memphis, Tennessee. A native of Memphis, Neely co-hosted Food Network's Down Home With The Neelys with her then-husband, Pat Neely, from 2008 to 2014. "Gina Neely is the perfect person to host Bluff City Life," said Action News 5 Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Mitchell. "Her enthusiasm and passion for this city are evident the moment you meet her. We are excited to welcome her to the team."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Alex Caruso Suffered A Gruesome Injury On Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will be without a key piece of their rotation after guard Alex Caruso suffered a facial injury in the second half of Game 4. Per Bleacher Report, Caruso has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Bulls‘ key playoff game. Alex Caruso hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Larry Bird
WGN TV

‘Golden Girls’ shows little age at inaugural fan convention at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (AP) — TV shows about sci-fi or comic book fare usually inspire fan conventions — not a sitcom about four women of a certain age living together in Florida. But sisters Hillary Wasicek, 37, and Melissa Gluck, 43, took this weekend’s inaugural “The Golden Girls” convention at Chicago’s Navy Pier to heart. Both women, who flew from California, spent Friday in elaborate cosplay as the characters of Dorothy and Blanche. The series has always held a special place for them because of its themes of friends becoming family and inclusiveness. Dressing up in wigs and all, which they previously did on a “Golden Girls” cruise, just enhances the convention experience.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘The Rifleman’ Star Chuck Connors’ Son Jeff Got a Nice Payday for His First Guest Appearance

The Rifleman creators paid Chuck Connors’ son Jeff a pretty penny to guest star in a 1959 episode of the classic TV Western. The young actor made his television debut in the episode titled Tension. The story followed a rancher named Sid Halpern, who seemed completely normal to the North Fork townsfolk. But he reveals to Lucas that he’s hiding an outlaw’s past. And eventually, that past catches up to him when he ends up in a gunfight with a band of bounty hunters.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Michael#Lakers
WGN TV

9 @ 9: How rich is Mark Wahlberg?

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story. 9. Camping dining set. 8. How rich is Mark Wahlberg?. 7. Strange...
CELEBRITIES
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy