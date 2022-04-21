ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite Previews 3 New Season 2 Modes

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Halo Infinite Season 2 finally getting a May 2nd release date, developer 343 Industries has begun showing off more of the content players can expect from the next season. We've seen some of the new maps the game's getting already, and now, we've gotten a look at three more game...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

New Call of Duty: Warzone Update Brings Great News for Console Players

Call of Duty: Warzone players on Xbox and PlayStation should find themselves thrilled with a new update that is soon coming to the battle royale game. Since Warzone first launched, the game's overall download size has continued to grow to absurd proportions. So much so, in fact, that a number of Warzone players on console have found it hard to keep the game installed while still trying to play other games. Luckily, thanks to this new update that is about to release, the file size for Warzone will finally be getting scaled back.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Beyond Good and Evil 2 Report Offers Troubling News on Game

Beyond Good and Evil 2 may be in trouble according to multiple new reports. After years of waiting, Ubisoft confirmed it was making Beyond Good and Evil 2. This wasn't just a simple title card either, Ubisoft showed gameplay for the game and ended up promising a program where players could playtest the game throughout its development. With that said, there hasn't been any substantial developments in several years, leading players to be concerned with the status of the game. Although Ubisoft has promised that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still very much happening, a new report suggests that it is struggling within Ubisoft.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Job Listing Hints At Heavy Focus on PC Games

According to a new job listing, PlayStation appears to be expanding its efforts on PC. Over the last few years, Sony has put several major PlayStation first-party titles on PC. It all started with Horizon Zero Dawn, which appeared to be testing the waters for more PC ports. Once it proved to be successful, PlayStation began bringing over games like God of War, Days Gone, and some of the Uncharted games. As it stands, it appears to be a successful strategy and allows PlayStation a unique way to compete with Microsoft. While Microsoft has made Xbox a platform outside of just consoles, allowing its games on PC day one, PlayStation is putting older games on PC to entice players to come play its sequels on a console.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op Finally Gets Release Window

It has been a long time coming, but we finally know when campaign co-op mode will be coming to Halo Infinite. 343 Industries made some longtime Halo fans quite upset last year when it announced that campaign co-op wouldn't be shipping with the latest installment in the franchise. The studio went on to make fans even more annoyed when it ended up delaying the feature's addition even further out in early March. Fortunately, despite this very long process, we now have a month to circle on the calendar for this mode's arrival.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Overwatch League Partially Delays Start of Season

The Overwatch League matches to be played in 2022 are supposed to start on May 5th, but not all of them will be taking place at their originally scheduled times. Overwatch League organizers announced this week that the East region's games are being pushed back two weeks due to COVID-19 situations. Further changes announced have made it so that these games will now be played over two weeks, according to Overwatch League head Sean Miller.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Leaks Hint at Big Klombo Plans

Fortnite added Klombos back at the start of the year whenever Chapter 3 Season 1 got underway, but the creatures aren't currently in the game at this time. It looks like that'll be changing in the future with the dinos apparently coming back, but it seems Epic Games has new plans for them this time around. Recent leaks and datamining efforts have suggested that Klombos will actually be killable whenever they're readded to the game with players able to earn a unique kind of meat and different types of ammo by taking them out.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty Insider Teases Warzone 2 Map

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is -- unsurprisingly -- going to come with a new map when it releases. Activision and Raven Software have yet to reveal this map, but according to a new rumor, it's going to be quite different from Caldera and Verdansk, at least in terms of environments and flavor. If a new rumor is to be believed, then the next Warzone map that will release with Warzone 2 is taking "heavy inspiration" from Medellin, Colombia. And this makes sense if you've been staying up to date with the latest Call of Duty 2022 rumors, many of which claim the game is taking players to South America and will have a story that involves the drug cartels that operate out of the southern continent.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #309 Gives Players Another Break

Today's Wordle shouldn't be too difficult for most players. It's another average Wordle puzzle, as most players are solving the puzzle with plenty of guesses to spare. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Flash: Barry Runs Into the Unknown in New Season 8 Trailer

The CW has released a new Season 8 trailer for The Flash. The trailer features bits from recent episodes of the season as well as gives a few glimpses of things that are coming up and sees Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) tell Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) to do what he does best and run into the unknown and to trust himself. And when it comes to that "unknown", there's a lot that Barry as well as the rest of Team Flash may be facing. The most recent episode, "Resurrection", saw what was thought to be the triumphant return of the long-dead Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) becomes something horrific when it was revealed in the episode's final moments that it's actually Deathstorm and not Ronnie behind the murderous Black Flame and, more than that, series showrunner Eric Wallace has teased that there are some big, devastating changes coming for Central City's heroes.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Report Reveals Future of Ghost Recon

According to a new report, Ubisoft has internally delayed the next Ghost Recon game. The Ghost Recon series has quickly become one of Ubisoft's most reliable franchises after soft-rebooting the series. The game was a much more traditional military shooter up until Ghost Recon: Wildlands, which took the series into the open world with a focus on special forces taking down drug cartels. Its sequel, Breakpoint, followed in its footsteps by doubling down on the open world. The last game received a mixed reception at launch and Ubisoft recently announced it would no longer be supporting the title, but it seems like the next Ghost Recon is still years away.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Hidden Detail Is Blowing Away Fans

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been out on Switch, PC, and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles for a few weeks now, and players are blown away by some of the smaller details they are discovering as they play through the game's large environments brimming with content. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is by far the biggest LEGO game to date, and sometimes in pursuit of size detail is sacrificed, but this doesn't appear to be the case with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which may explain why it took developer TT Games so long to make.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Playtests Reportedly Happening Soon

Playtests for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to the 2019 reboot, are reportedly taking place very soon. Infinity Ward began teasing the new Call of Duty earlier this week by updating its social media platforms. The developer deleted all of its Instagram posts and updated its Twitter to feature a teaser image with Ghost hiding under a set of stairs. It's been heavily suggested that the developer is ramping up its marketing ahead of a larger reveal with teasers expected to begin dropping at the end of April. To go alongside all of this, Infinity Ward is also preparing to let some people play the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Minecraft Projects Teased

It looks like new projects in the Minecraft franchise are currently in the works at Microsoft. Over the years, Microsoft and developer Mojang have continued to grow Minecraft in a number of different ways. While the game that started it all continues to receive new updates regularly, offshoots such as Minecraft: Story Mode and Minecraft Dungeons have also been released as well. Now, it looks like plans to grow the property even further are happening behind the scenes right now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Releases Episode 4 Preview

Spy x Family has released a look at the anime's next episode with a special new promo! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it's already become the most talked about new series despite all of the notable competition. As the episodes continue, it's likely only going to get even more impressive considering that the series is only getting started. Now that the Forger family has been put together, it's time to move forward with Operation Strix and get Twilight closer to accomplishing his secret mission.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Readies Reiju's Raid Suit for Battle

One awesome One Piece cosplay has brought Reiju Vinsmoke back to the spotlight by showing off her "Poison Pink" Raid Suit look! The Whole Cake Island arc of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series might not have seemed like the most monumental arc at first as the Straw Hat crew had split up in order to save Sanji from the Charlotte and Vinsmoke Families before the events of the Wano Country arc, but that all changed with how much we got to learn about Sanji as a result. Because while fans were aware of his past, there were still many questions about his actual familial ties.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Proves Its a Hit Already with Newest Cable Ratings

Spy x Family has taken the anime fandom by storm on social media, and it turns out the show isn't just blowing smoke online. The ratings for the show have gone live as of late and paint a rather nice picture of the Forger family. After all, Spy x Family had a massive premiere overseas, so there is no way you can deny its star power at this point!
COMICS
ComicBook

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie's First Episode is Now Free to Watch

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie has really been taking off with fans as part of the new wave of anime in the Spring 2022 season, and now even more fans can jump into it as the series premiere is streaming completely for free on YouTube! Keigo Maki's original manga series was one of the most anticipated adaptation debuts of the season as a whole as many fans were quickly drawn to its titular heroine, and as the series continues it's likely going to get even more attention. But there are just as many fans who had been hesitant to jump in just yet.
COMICS
ComicBook

Every Star Wars Game in Development

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises in all of entertainment and Disney is making sure it can capitalize on that. Shortly after acquiring the franchise from creator George Lucas, Disney made an exclusive deal with EA to publish all AAA Star Wars games for a select period of time. In that time, it has made about four Star Wars games, some of which released to mixed results. It did give us the extremely popular Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but ultimately something was missing. In 2021, Disney confirmed that it would be allowing teams like Ubisoft to make their own Star Wars games and since then, the list of people working on Star Wars has grown tremendously.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Promo Sets Up Ash's Greninja for a Comeback

Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for the return of Ash's Greninja with a new promo showing off the next episode of the series! The newest iteration of the anime has entered its climax as Ash Ketchum is gearing up for some of his toughest World Coronation Series battles yet. Now that his latest victory has brought him to the top of the Ultra Class, his next battle will be his opportunity to earn a promotion and become one of the eight top players within the Master Class of the tournament as a whole. This means he's going to need as much help as he could get.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Readies for Blu-ray Releases With Cute New Art

Spy x Family is gearing up for its Blu-ray release across shelves in Japan, and has revealed some cute new art for the occasion! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has made one of the biggest anime adaptation debuts of the Spring 2022 anime schedule so far, and a large reason the series has taken over is the appeal of its central trio of characters. But the shenanigans are only getting started from here on out as fans will finally get to see the Forger family all together and living their happy family lives as best as they can after being so quickly put together.
COMICS

