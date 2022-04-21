ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Tulsi Gabbard demands retraction of Romney 'treason' accusation

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) sent a cease and desist letter to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) over a March tweet in which he alleged her statements were “treasonous lies” and said she was “parroting false Russian propaganda.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, Gabbard shared that she had sent cease and desist letters to Romney and former television personality Keith Olbermann over their statements “asserting that Gabbard was parroting false Russian propaganda.”

“When powerful, influential people make baseless accusations of treason, a crime punishable by death, in order to intimidate, silence and censor those who speak the truth, it has a chilling effect on our democracy,” she said.

“This cannot go unchecked,” Gabbard added.

In an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, Gabbard reiterated her statement and said “When powerful and influential people basically threaten and intimidate people into silence as Mitt Romney … [is] doing, they’re hoping to achieve that effect that if anybody dares speak out against the government … [or] criticize whatever the washed, permanent Washington establishment narrative is, then you will be smeared … as a treasonous traitor.”

The letters demand that both Romney and Olbermann “cease these false, defamatory, and malicious claims” and that they “retract/takedown all such statements made about Gabbard and destroy all copies of those statements.”

Gabbard’s attorneys added that both Romney and Olbermann have until April 27 to confirm that they will comply with these demands, and to indicate whether they will enter into a settlement.

Romney’s office did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

While the Utah Republican did not specify what comments from Gabbard he was responding to, it appears it is likely he was referencing her unsubstantiated claims regarding U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine.

Gabbard claimed in a March 13 tweet that there are “25 to 30 U.S. funded bio labs in Ukraine.”

Romney has faced scrutiny from within his party over his vote, along with six other GOP senators, to convict former President Trump in 2021 for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that led to five deaths.

Comments / 230

Jon Ambrose
3d ago

Gabby must now prove the existence of those bio-labs in Ukraine that work for the USA government and/or politicians.

Reply(41)
30
Dwight Spiering
3d ago

Romney is someone born with a silver spoon in his mouth and got numerous deferments to get out of going to Vietnam talk about treasonous give me a break

Reply(8)
26
Majestic Microdesign
3d ago

I am independent and lean toward conservative and feel that Romney over stepped his reason, if anyone is treasonous, he should look no further than himself and his merry Band of RINO’s first and foremost.

Reply(2)
13
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
POTUS
