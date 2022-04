I was recently going through copies of The Jersey Journal I have from 1961, when as a very young man I started in the political and civic world with the first mayor under the mayor-council form of government in Jersey City, the very great Thomas Gangemi. There was a famous photo of Mayor-elect Gangemi consoling the son of Mayor Bernard Berry, who Gangemi had prevailed against in that election. Tom was a compassionate and caring human being.

