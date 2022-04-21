ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House announces new round of LIHEAP assistance

By Tod Palmer
 3 days ago
Missouri and Kansas will receive more than $12 million in additional funding to help low-income families with home energy bills.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the release of $385 million in new grant money through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

Missouri will receive $8,569,578 and Kansas will receive $3,835,029, according to information provided by the White House.

The federal government dedicated $4.5 billion from the American Rescue Plan to LIHEAP and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law added another $500 million over five years.

Altogether, the Biden administration has allocated more than $8.3 billion in LIHEAP assistance this year, the largest single-year investment since the program was established in 1981.

Overall for the 2022 fiscal year, Missouri has received nearly $189.8 million and Kansas has received more than $76.2 million in LIHEAP funding.

Low-income families struggling to pay home-energy utility bills or behind on payments can apply for help through utility companies or nonprofits.

For more information about resources available in your county, visit the LIHEAP Clearinghouse online or call the National Energy Assistance Referral hotline at 866-674-6327:

The nonprofit Mid America Assistance Coalition also has resources to help connect vulnerable populations with LIHEAP assistance.

