Come Thru Market supports Wisdom of the Elders through raffle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All week long on AM Extra, we’re featuring some of the efforts of Earth Day Oregon, a collaborative group working to support environmental nonprofits through partnerships with local businesses.

Wisdom of the Elders is a Native American-led organization with two main components.

The first is a groundwork program where Native American volunteers restore urban forests and water ecosystems, like Tyron Creek and Johnson Creek, by removing invasive and non-native plants. The second piece of Wisdom involves the recording, preservation and sharing of oral history, cultural arts, and Traditional Ecological Knowledge of Native American elders, storytellers, and scientists.

For Earth Day, Wisdom of the Elders is supported by Come Thru Market, which is donating $50 market dollar packages for a special raffle. People can enter the raffle through the Wisdom of the Elders website at wisdomoftheelders.org.

Come Thru Market is an incubator market that supports Black and Indigenous farmers and makers. All vendors are based in Portland and started their businesses within the last three years.

Come Thru Market also has a Farmer Training Program that supports beginning farmers of color in Portland in building their farmers market readiness and success.

Beginning its fourth season in a matter of weeks, the market opens on May 2, and will be open every first and third Monday from 3-7pm at 831 SE Salmon St. in Portland.

Tara Violetta with the Come Thru Market and Karina Ceron with Wisdom of the Elders shared more on the special donation raffle.

Check out more of Earth Day Oregon’s nonprofit and business partnerships at earthdayor.org .

