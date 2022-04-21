ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Researchers find eight new sources of 4.7 GHz OH masers in northern star formation regions

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, a joint research team from National Time Service Center (NTSC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), Shanghai Astronomical Observatory (SHAO) of CAS and SKA Observatory used the Shanghai Tianma Radio Telescope to search for 4.7 GHz OH masers in 155 northern star forming regions and discovered eight new...

phys.org

