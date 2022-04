The Cleveland Browns continue to have a problem worth $18.858 million of fully guaranteed salary for the 2022 NFL season attached to their roster following their acquisition of star quarterback Deshaun Watson last month. 2018 first overall draft pick Baker Mayfield is still on the depth chart, and there is currently zero indication any team will offer Cleveland anything of note for the 27-year-old before the draft gets underway this coming Thursday night.

