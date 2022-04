One of Alabama’s oldest independent bookstores is preparing to host its first book fair featuring local authors. Next month, the Little Professor bookshop in Homewood will hold its first local author showcase. The event, which is on May 1 from 2-6 p.m, is part of the shop’s weekend festivities celebrating Independent Bookstore Day--one-day national party at indie bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April. The date for this year’s celebration is April, and the Little Professor will expand the festivities across the entire weekend, with events and offerings, including hosting the local authors fair.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO