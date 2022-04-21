Former Hobbs teacher arrested and charged with criminal sexual contact

A man sent a text message to his ex-partner to say he was “getting out of here” with their two-year-old son before he allegedly murdered the infant, a court has been told.Lukasz Czapla, 41, is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering Julius Czapla at a property in Muirhouse in the city on November 20 or 21 2020.At a hearing on Friday, a 15-strong jury was shown text messages between Czapla and his former partner Patrycja Szczesniak on the eve of the discovery of their son’s body.The messages, translated from Polish, revealed Ms Szczesniak was seeing...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO