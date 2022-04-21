ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists synthesize novel nitride and stabilize its hexazine rings at high pressure

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent study published in Nature Chemistry, scientists reported the synthesis of a novel nitride with metallic luster and hexazine rings—the result of a six-year effort in high-pressure science. This is the first time that a planar N62-, a dianionic hexazine nitride, has been obtained in a...

Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
World Economic Forum

This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

China is Hatching a Plan to Find Earth 2.0 to Homo Sapiens Only 9th of Human Species (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Metaverse to ‘Extraordinary’ W Boson Particle Finding Contradicts Understanding of How Universe Works to How Ancient, Recurring Climate Changes May Have Shaped Human Evolution, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'Toughest creature on Earth' finds its kryptonite: Tardigrades suffocate in snails' SLIME – but can hitch a ride on their shells, study finds

They are known as one of the most indestructible life forms on Earth. But scientists may have uncovered tardigrades' kryptonite after discovering that the microscopic creatures suffocate when exposed to snail slime. It's a fine balance, however, as researchers say the gastropods can also be of benefit to tardigrades –...
WILDLIFE

