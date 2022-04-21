ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

New materials for storing flammable industrial gases

By CNRS
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do I store more, and better? This summarizes the challenge of transporting flammable gases. To ensure industrial safety, these gases must be handled at defined temperature and pressure conditions that do not allow for optimal storage and release cycles. Existing porous materials can facilitate the capture of certain gases, but...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scientists make ‘miracle material’ breakthrough to revolutionise solar power

Scientists have discovered a way to make ultra-efficient solar cells on a commercial scale using the “miracle material” perovskite.A team from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) and Imperial College London made the discovery in a breakthrough that could have major implications for renewable energy production and reaching zero carbon objectives.Perovskite has been hailed for its remarkable properties compared to tradtional silicon solar cells, however until now they have been too unstable to be suitable for commercial use. The next-generation cells are expected to cost less, have a much higher power conversion efficiency, and be lightweight and flexible...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

New Materials Enable Cheaper Solar Cells That Are Easier To Make

New solar cell devices that are cheaper and easier to make could soon make their way to market thanks to materials made at Imperial College London. Traditional solar cells are made of silicon, which has high efficiency and stability but is very expensive to produce and can only be manufactured in rigid panels.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyoto University#Nature Chemistry#Methane#Temperature#Nanoporous Crystal
country1037fm.com

Gasoline Was 39 Cents Per Gallon

The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
TRAFFIC
Phys.org

Development of magnetic cooling materials that enable efficient hydrogen liquefaction

National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Tohoku University and Japan Synchrotron Radiation Research Institute (JASRI) have developed a series of Er(Ho)Co2-based magnetic cooling alloys that can be used to efficiently cool hydrogen from 77 K to 20 K: its liquefaction temperature. These alloys show excellent cyclic durability and can be used to develop a high performance magnetic refrigeration system capable of low-cost hydrogen liquefaction—a key technology in achieving widespread use of the green fuel.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TechSpot

Silicon manufacturers are cannibalizing washing machines as chip shortage continues

The big picture: Chip tool makers like ASML are more than happy about the semiconductor industry's rush to expand manufacturing capacity. However, the rippling effects of material and component shortages also apply to them, affecting their ability to meet the demand for manufacturing equipment. Some companies are now ripping out the chips they need from existing retail products.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Scientists use ‘sapphire fibre’ to create sensor that could transform planes and help bring fusion power

A new sensor made of “sapphire fibre” could transform planes and help with technologies such as fusion power, scientists say.The sensor can withstand extreme temperatures, still working when subjected to conditions over 2000C, the researchers behind it say.That could allow it to be run through a jet engine, for instance, with the data being used to adapt how engines work and significantly reduce emissions.Because it can withstand radiation, too, the sapphire fibre could be used in space and fusion power, the scientists say.‘These sapphire optical fibres will have many different potential applications within the extreme environments of a fusion...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

MIT’s new heat engine beats a steam turbine in efficiency

Since the Industrial Revolution, steam power has been a mainstay of the modern world. Even today, most of the electricity in the world is produced by steam turbines at coal, gas, and nuclear power plants. But now, a different kind of heat engine — developed by researchers at MIT and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete

NBC News is exploring solutions in the special series “The Climate Challenge” with a focus on capturing and storing carbon dioxide. In the past, CO2 was either stored underground or in trees, but a new technology allows the gas to be injected and deposited into concrete, keeping it out of the atmosphere. April 23, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Forecast: Li-Ion Battery Market Might Exceed 6 TWh/Year By 2030

The lithium-ion battery market is on a fast track to growth thanks to the ongoing expansion of the electric vehicle market. Both markets are expected to accelerate this decade. According to a recent Benchmark Mineral Intelligence report, by 2030, the global lithium-ion production capacity might exceed 6 TWh (or 6,000...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Breakthrough in estimating fossil fuel carbon dioxide emissions

A team of scientists led by the University of East Anglia (UEA) has made a major breakthrough in detecting changes in fossil fuel carbon dioxide emissions more quickly and frequently. In a study published today they quantified regional fossil fuel CO2 emissions reductions during the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020–2021, using...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy