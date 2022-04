UPDATE [1:55 PM]: This road has now reopened, with conditions now listed as "icy" on the CDOT CoTrip travel map. Westbound lanes of I-70 closed in the area of Vail Pass Rest Area on Wednesday morning following multiple rollover crashes in the area. Colorado State Patrol arrived at the scene and reported that the road would be open in roughly an hour at about 8:25 AM, though the road was still closed at 9:45.

