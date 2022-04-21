ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Bizarre ‘kamikaze drone’ sacrifices itself to snare enemy targets with giant net

By Tyler Baum
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A UKRAINIAN engineer has built a defensive "kamikaze drone" that can take down enemy drones by deploying a kevlar net while in flight.

Drones have been weaponized against American power grids before and with almost one million drones registered in the US it's crucial that there is a safe and efficient way to disable them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wz4VP_0fFxSTAh00
A diagram of the interceptor drone shows the device has just 22 individual pieces

Aleksey Zaitsevsky developed the interceptor drone in 2021.

The device builds on racing drone technologies, which are extremely light but powerful devices that reach speeds of over 100mph.

A skilled drone pilot can operate the interceptor drone solo - the device's multi-camera set up allows for an operator to approach an unidentified object and surveil it from multiple angles before attempting a take down.

The interceptor drone has four rotors, which detach from the body and splay a kevlar net around the target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AgMYY_0fFxSTAh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2xMd_0fFxSTAh00

In a successful takedown, the net will wrap around the target drone and it's rotors, disabling its ability to fly properly.

The hostile drone falls to the ground, while the interceptor drone body activates a parachute so that it falls to the ground slowly and undamaged.

The interceptor drone body emits a high pitch signal so that it can be retrieved - new rotors and a new parachute can be installed for later reuse.

The device is compact and is recommended for law enforcement applications - "several containers with interceptors can be placed on a patrol car," Zaitsevsky's webpage reads.

Zaitsevsky's interceptor drone offers a clever solution to the growing concern over drones and terrorism.

A US Army-sponsored paper wrote that between 1994 and 2018, there were 14 "planned or attempted" terrorist attacks that employed the use of drones - one of these attacks was a plotted assassination of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The Federal Aviation Administration has continuously deregulated airspace so that commercial, non-threatening drones can thrive.

"Once Pandora’s box was open, bad actors adapted quickly and began using drones to plan and conduct attacks," the report read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVvtX_0fFxSTAh00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10boDe_0fFxSTAh00

The interceptor drone is a "fight fire with fire" style solution.

Shooting a drone down with a gun or ground-to-air net lacks is very difficult - the interceptor could prove a more reliable solution.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolás Maduro
Person
Flight
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kamikaze#Target Drone#Us Army#Ukrainian#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Vice

Russian TV Is Musing About Nuking New York City

Russia successfully tested a RS-28 Sarmat “Satan II” ICBM this week, a missile capable of nuking targets across the entire planet. After the launch, Russian pundits got on TV and openly mused about using the missile to wipe out New York City, England, and other Western targets. “If...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Siberian wildfires burning unchecked because Russian military units which usually fight them are at war

Wildfires have been left burning unchecked in Siberia because the Russian miliary units that usually deal with them have been relocated to fight in Ukraine.Vast blazes have become an increasingly common occurrence in the region from spring to autumn.Because they release huge quantities of carbon dioxide into the Arctic atmosphere, they are a major cause of climate change concern. Scientists have repeatedly said they need putting out as soon as possible. But this year several of the fires are said to have been left burning because many of the military units which are responsible for tackling them have been...
EUROPE
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Russian troops have ‘tacit permission’ to use rape as a weapon, says lawyer

A top human rights lawyer in charge of gathering evidence to prosecute Russia for war crimes has said troops have “tacit permission” to rape civilians.Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws, who is part of a legal taskforce helping to build war crimes cases in Ukraine, said evidence so far shows “serious offences of a grievous kind” have been committed by Russian troops against citizens.Speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, she said: “One of the things is that a change has taken place internationally in the recognition of rape as a weapon of war and what that means is not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
402K+
Followers
20K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy