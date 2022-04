JACKSON — Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp will be holding its annual open house for youth and their parents on Sunday, May 1 from noon-4 p.m. According to a press release from OSU Extension, “This event will give you the opportunity to explore the camp and learn about the many summer camping opportunities there. Many Extension professionals, camp staff, volunteers, and teen counselors will be on hand that afternoon to provide you with a taste of what summer camp has to offer. Or, you might be interested in checking out the camp facilities as a potential venue for your wedding or other special event.”

