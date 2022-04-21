ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Teen arrested, accused of stabbing in Halfmoon

By Lynsey Smith
WRGB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALFMOON (WRGB) - State police say shortly after 1:00 AM Thursday they responded to a...

cbs6albany.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

One hurt in Congress Street stabbing

TROY, NY (WRGB) — We're working to learn more about a man stabbed in downtown Troy overnight. This is some video sent to us from the scene. Police say it happened around 10:45 Friday night near Congress and Church streets - just down from the intersection of 3rd Street.
TROY, NY
WRGB

East Greenbush man to serve 25 years to life for role in deadly Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 19-year-old East Greenbush man will serve 25 years to life in prison, convicted of murder in connection with an armed robbery last year. District Attorney P. David Soares announced Friday that Gentil Nshuti, who had previously pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A Felony, received a sentence of 25 years to life before Honorable Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Poestenkill crash leaves one driver dead, another facing DWI charges

POESTENKILL, NY (WRGB) — A two vehicle crash in Poestenkill has left one driver dead and another facing DWI and other charges. Deputies from the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office responded just after 10:30 PM on Route 355, Thursday evening. There investigators say the driver of 2008 Honda Civic was...
POESTENKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal’s handyman lover appears in court for murder as prosecutors reveal he ‘slashed her throat’

The handyman lover of Orsolya Gaal appeared in court charged with her murder on Thursday night, as prosecutors revealed that the Queens’ mother-of-two’s throat was slashed during the brutal attack.David Bonola, 44, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on charges of murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree after police said he confessed twice to killing the 51-year-old.Prosecutors revealed new details of Ms Gaal’s final moments, detailing how she willingly let her alleged killer into her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

Community gathers to honor two teens who died in Pueblo crash Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friends and family of the two teens who were killed in a car crash early Saturday morning gathered at the crash site Sunday night to honor their legacies. The Pueblo County Coroner confirmed the identities of the teens Sunday as Brianna Gallegos, 15, and Michael Gerling, 17. Pueblo Police released limited The post Community gathers to honor two teens who died in Pueblo crash Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albany Medical Center#Police#Wrgb#Stab Wound
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy