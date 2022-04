CORRECTION: In the print edition of this article, The Coast Star incorrectly stated that The Acropolis Diner had closed. The Acropolis Diner is still open, and will be until later this year. BELMAR — A proposal for a retail and condominium complex to replace the Acropolis Diner on Main Street has drawn favorable comments from borough officials, who recently designated Eastport of Belmar LLC as the redeveloper of lots 9, 10, 12 and 13.02.

BELMAR, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO