There is some insightful material in this personal essay-film from Dutch documentary maker and journalist Klaartje Quirijns, avowedly inspired by Philip Larkin’s poem This Be the Verse about your mum and dad fucking you up. It’s a painful probing of a psychological wound in her parents’ lives: the death of Quirijns’s elder sister in a drowning accident. That undoubtedly contributed to the disintegration of their marriage and is something which her elderly parents have never talked about until now: she makes them open up to her about it, on camera.

