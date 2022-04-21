ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp says he wouldn’t do Pirates of the Caribbean 6

By Tom Percival
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp has admitted that he wouldn’t do a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie even if Disney asked. According to Variety, Depp made his comments while being cross-examined during a defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million and accusing his former...

