Johnny Depp says he wouldn’t do Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Season 2 of popular drama series Cruel Summer is coming to Freeform with a new showrunner, new plot, and new cast, as the TV series adopts an anthology structure. According to a press release by the network, the second season will be set in an “idyllic” town in Pacific Northwest and chronicle “the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship.” Like season 1, the second season of Cruel Summer will intertwine three different timelines within the ‘2000s era. The three main players of the series will be Megan, her best friend Luke, and Isabella. Megan, played by The Goldbergs star Sadie Stanley, is a computer coder and honours student whose “long-held dreams are dashed” after events take a “tragic turn,” leaving her “wondering who she can trust.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO