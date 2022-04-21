Flood Warning issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: McCurtain FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in southwest Arkansas, Sevier. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. * WHEN...Until 345 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1237 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, especially across the northern portions of McCurtain County. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Broken Bow, Wright City, Valliant, Millerton, Mount Herman, Sherwood, Bethel, Hochatown, Battiest, Glover, Golden, Smithville, Pickens, Watson, Ringold, Slim, Plunketville and Rufe.

