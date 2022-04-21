ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birgit Nilsson cash goes to a fellow-Swede

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Swedish soprano Cornelia Beskow, 35, has been awarded the $20,000 Birgit Nilsson...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

Rare track: Leonard Cohen sings in heimische Yiddish

In a Vienna arena concert in 1976, Cohen decided to sing in Yiddish, a language almost obliterated by Hitler’s Holocaust. The song, Und As Der Rebbe Zingt, is a comic ditty on the sycophancy of Chassidic followers, always imitating the Rebbe. The Viennese seemed to like it.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… To Those Born Later – Uninvited Guests

To Those Born Later – Fuel (fueltheatre.com) Tickets are Pay What You Decide, with options at €3, €5 or €8 and must be booked in advance. What do you want to pass down to future inhabitants of the world? This is an interactive online event, digitally on Zoom, bringing together groups from different countries (Spain, Hungary, Serbia) to discuss what should go into a time capsule to be opened in 150 years.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Flying tonight: Free Dutchman premiere

Roger Vontobel’s new production of Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman is being streamed live tonight from its opening night in the Nationaltheater Mannheim by Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision. The Flying Dutchman has some of the most rousing music ever written for opera. It is sung in German with English subtitles. The Dutchman is sung by Michael Kupfer-Radecky, Senta is sung by Daniela Köhler. Conducted by Jordan de Souza.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Czech Phil mourns its pianist, 43

The wife of Vaclav Macha, pianist of the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, has announced his death at the age of 43. He performed with various orchestras, including the BBC Symphony at the 2009 Proms.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Youth orchestra hits back with video at abusive Nissan commercial

A Nissan Infiniti luxury car ad that shows kids resenting their orchestra time and playing offkey has aroused a video response from the New Brunswick Symphony. If you were thinking of buying a Nissan car, tell them what you think. Seriously, why abuse classical music and young people when you are attempting to project excellence? Nissan has gone right off the road.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

An indispensable opener to a new Mahler cycle

Four vital traditions inform this recording, the first in a planned cycle by the Czech Philharmonic and its Russian-Jewish chief conductor Semyon Bychkov. Mahler grew up in Czech countryside, in a Jewish family that spoke Yiddish and German. The Czech Philharmonic gave the world premiere of his seventh symphony and keeps scores with Mahler’s markings in its archive, where I have studied them. Mahler twice visited St Petersburg where he had cousins, fostering an empathy with his music that feeds audibly into the symphonies of Dmitri Shostakovich and into Bychkov’s personal upbringing. All four of these streams inform his interpretation, making this an unusually interesting Mahler cycle before a note is sounded….
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Gergiev’s 2nd deputy conducts pro-Ukraine concert

Edinburgh swiftly dropped Valery Gergiev as president of its festival. This weekend it hears a Shostakovich concert under Andrey Boreyko (jumping in for James Conlon). So how did that go?. Hugh Kerr reports for slippedisc.com and Edinbugh Music Review:. A photo came up on my Facebook memories this morning it...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

How Russian culture liberates a concert hall

The LA Times has a chilling report from its roaming Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos, himself a violinist, on the shameless Russian destruction of cultural assets in large parts of Ukraine. Nabih took the pictures, too. If your eyes focused on the stage — ignoring the chandelier that had...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Reports: Death of a prominent German composer, 57

We have been informed of the death of Markus Zahnhausen, Munich-based recorder virtuoso, composer and journalist. No cause of death has yet been disclosed. An immensely successful proselyte for the recorder, Zahnhausen worked as a music journalist for Bayerischer Rundfunk and was a professor in Munich,Graz, Birmingham and Odense. He also played regularly in the orchestra of Bavarian State Opera.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

How music helped me to transition

The Australian musician and broadcaster Ed Ayres, presenter of ABC Classic’s Weekend Breakfast, has written a book about knowing ourselves through music. It is published by ABC Books, an imprint of Harper Collins. Here’s a sample:. Five years ago I was reborn. And I was reborn through music.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Which music did Harrison Birtwistle dismiss as ‘skimmed milk’

From a brief and beautiful appreciation in today’s Observer by Fiona Maddocks:. His great gift was to see the world as a place of wonder. Ripe plums from his tree, or the sound of a harp, his favourite instrument; tomatoes from his greenhouse or the innovative electronics called “passing clouds” made for his opera The Mask of Orpheus – all were miracles to him. Nothing was humdrum, though he held strong views and there was no reasoning with him over music he disliked: American minimalism (“skimmed milk”), Tchaikovsky (“not interested”), Rachmaninov (“can’t stand it”). He had equal enthusiasms, not always expected: Morton Feldman and Pierre Boulez, Roy Orbison and Dusty Springfield, the Elizabethan viol music of William Lawes.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Why Jeffrey Epstein needed a cello

A New York Times business reporter has a strange story of how a vintage cello worth $165,676, by Ettorre Soffritti, came to be listed among the assets of the late financier and sexual predator. Epstein claimed a musical background. He was once a student at Interlochen and remained among its...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra to play at BBC Proms

A Canadian newspaper has received a leak that the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will play at this summer’s BBC Proms. The orchestra, led by Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, includes musicians who are now refugees and Ukrainian members of European orchestras. The Ukraine Ministry of Culture is granting a special exemption from fighting to male members of orchestras who are of military-age.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Anna Netrebko has broken her boycott at Monte Carlo

The Russian soprano has picked the war lock on her stalled career in a stand-in Friday night performance of Manon Lescaut in the oligarch-favoured Mediterranean principality. Her performance on April 27 will be streamed on medici.tv.
TENNIS

