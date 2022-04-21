Birgit Nilsson cash goes to a fellow-Swede

From a brief and beautiful appreciation in today’s Observer by Fiona Maddocks:. His great gift was to see the world as a place of wonder. Ripe plums from his tree, or the sound of a harp, his favourite instrument; tomatoes from his greenhouse or the innovative electronics called “passing clouds” made for his opera The Mask of Orpheus – all were miracles to him. Nothing was humdrum, though he held strong views and there was no reasoning with him over music he disliked: American minimalism (“skimmed milk”), Tchaikovsky (“not interested”), Rachmaninov (“can’t stand it”). He had equal enthusiasms, not always expected: Morton Feldman and Pierre Boulez, Roy Orbison and Dusty Springfield, the Elizabethan viol music of William Lawes.

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO