Florida woman gets prison time for failed hitman scheme

By ABC7 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 51-year-old Tampa woman has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison for attempting to hire a hitman on the dark web to kill her ex-boyfriend’s wife. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday also ordered...

