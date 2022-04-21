ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Edinburg Police officer honored for saving man’s life

By Sydney Hernandez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yJ9l_0fFxNVTQ00

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg Police Officer was recognized for saving a resident’s life.

Officer Joaquin Garcia responded to a call where a resident was seriously injured from his leg. When Garcia arrived at the scene, he immediately applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg, which could have resulted in serious injury or death.

Several months after the incident, Jaime Cavazos, who was saved by Officer Garcia, was able to say thank you in person.

On Wednesday, Officer Joaquin Garcia was recognized with the Lifesaving Award for his actions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Police find woman dead in bank parking lot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

17-year-old arrested for making false report to police

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, Brownsville Police took into custody a 17-year-old female for a false report to police. According to authorities, Thaylin Patricia Salas was arrested by the police department’s auto theft unit. On Feb. 21 Salas reported her gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from her residence. Investigators said she told them […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD mourns the loss of employee

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department announced the passing of one of its longtime employees. The department’s Facebook post stated Yadira Ramos, 40 passed away on April 17, Easter Sunday. Police said Ramos was the Administrative Secretary for the Criminal Investigations Division. Weslaco Police described her as a loving wife, a strong mother, […]
WESLACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo man booked for hotel stickup & assault of police officer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man and federal fugitive was arrested on Friday afternoon after he allegedly robbed a local hotel and nearly ran over a police officer. According to court documents, 22-year-old San Angelo man Jacob Alvarez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on three indictments for aggravated robbery, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Joaquin, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Edinburg, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: MPD probationary officer told suspect to ‘hide’

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, the Midland Police Department announced it had arrested a probationary officer accused of helping a wanted suspect avoid arrest. Jake Salas and his wife, Beatrice Salas, have both been charged with Hindering the Apprehension of a Known Felon. Another person, identified as Iris Parrish, is also facing the same charge.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Lifesaving Award#Kveo Tv
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ValleyCentral

Mom leaves girl, 4, alone in apartment for hours, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she left her four-year-old child alone in an apartment for hours late last month. April Nicole Chandler, 38, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child as well as Possession. According to an affidavit, around 11:30 a.m. on March 28, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy