Madison Township Woman Says Husband Killed Their Child’s Dog

A Madison Township woman contacted police at 10:30 pm to say her husband killed their child’s dog and was frightening the children by ‘acting crazy.”

The man left the scene before police arrived. However, the woman said he told her he did not kill the animal but instead dropped it off somewhere because it attacked a two-year-old.

At the same time, a deputy called in to report finding a Goldendoodle and another deputy was investigating a case of a man dropping off a dop in the road because it snapped at a child.

The deputy had taken the dog home to look after it. Officers put the woman in contact with the woman and the dog was returned.