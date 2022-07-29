Upcoming The Walking Dead TV Shows And Movies: What's Ahead For the Zombie Universe

If you’re a fan of zombies, I’m sure at one point you’ve heard of The Walking Dead. From its ever-evolving list of characters to its heartbreaking deaths to its truly terrifying zombies, The Walking Dead has cemented itself in history as one of the leaders in primetime zombie drama. But, this universe isn’t just The Walking Dead anymore.

Oh no, this world is far bigger than just that little group we met in the quarry in 2010.

If you’re like me and you’re looking for the next best thing that The Walking Dead world has to offer, these are all upcoming The Walking Dead TV shows and movies, from stories following our favorite characters to brand new tales that we’ve never seen before.

The Walking Dead, Season 11, Part 3 - October 2, 2022

You know, as someone who has watched this show since the beginning, it’s strange to think of it coming to an end after I’ve had so many memories and made friends just from watching this series. However, The Walking Dead will be coming to an end with Part 3 of Season 11, debuting on October 2, 2022, as announced in the trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, via YouTube .

It wasn’t that big of a shocker, considering it was previously announced the last part would come out sometime this year, but it’s all come down to this, and soon we’ll be saying goodbye to some of our favorite characters.

That is, until another spinoff arrives. Because let’s be honest, this universe isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

I CANNOT WAIT!!!

Tales Of The Walking Dead - Summer 2022

Ever wonder what The Walking Dead would be like if it was an anthology series? That’s how Tales of the Walking Dead will surprise us . This upcoming limited series (there might be a Season 2 if all goes well), will be premiering on August 14, 2022, according to the trailer released at Comic-Con, via YouTube .

It has been confirmed that the stories will be taking place within the Walking Dead universe and feature both “established” and new characters. Several stars have signed on for the six-episode series, including Terry Crews, Jillian Bell, and many others, so it won’t be long before we get to see new people jump into the world of walkers and survival.

Gotta love how much cool looking TWD stuff is coming up!

Fear The Walking Dead - Season 8, Expected 2023

I remember when Fear the Walking Dead debuted back in 2015, I thought it was the stupidest idea for The Walking Dead to suddenly have spinoffs, thinking it would never last.

Oh, how wrong I was.

As of writing this, in July 2022, Fear the Walking Dead has finished its seventh season - and, according to Deadline , the eighth season is already ordered and on the way. There hasn’t been an official premiere date announced yet, but I’m sure it won’t be that long until we hear about this new season.

Isle Of The Dead - 2023

One of my favorite characters from The Walking Dead has always been Negan. Not only is he one of the best villains of the show, but he’s one of the best anti-heroes on television right now. So, color me surprised when I found out that they were going to be coming out with a brand-new spinoff featuring my favorite villain and one of my long-time favorite female characters, Maggie, called Isle of the Dead.

I mean, talk about a pairing. The two are mortal enemies but have such a strange dynamic in Season 11 that I can’t help but wonder what the heck is going to come next with a spinoff. But, what makes me even more excited is the setting.

We’re finally getting New York City in the apocalypse, my dudes.

As someone who grew up not that far from New York City - and has watched The Walking Dead for many years - one of my biggest gripes was that they never went towards that metropolis but seemed to go everywhere else. And now, we’re not only getting a duo that works, but seeing a new setting that will surely knock our socks off.

Neither Lauren Cohan or Jeffrey Dean Morgan were present at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, but they came out with a video for the fans that said it was because they were currently filming the spinoff, and it's still set to come out sometime in 2023, despite there not being a set date yet.

It's hard not to be pumped when they seem that excited, right?

Untitled Rick And Michonne Spinoff - 2023

Remember when we thought we were going to be getting those Rick Grimes movies to officially wrap up Rick’s The Walking Dead story? Yeah, that’s not happening anymore. Instead, we’re getting a whole new series featuring both Rick and Michonne.

Announced at Comic-Con 2022, via Deadline , a new limited series featuring the two characters from The Walking Dead would premiere on both AMC and AMC+, and that the Rick movies that were originally announced were no longer a go. To be honest, this is something I’m really excited by, because I feel it’ll properly end Rick’s story - as well as Michonne’s, with one of my biggest questions about the last episodes of The Walking Dead being about Michonne’s potential return. Guess I got my answer in the form of a limited series.

Untitled Daryl Spinoff - TBA

When it was announced that Season 11 of The Walking Dead would be its last, it was also simultaneously announced that two fan favorites, Daryl and Carol, would be getting their own series as well. However, it was confirmed a couple of months ago that Carol, played by Melissa McBride, would be leaving the series, and it would instead focus just on Daryl, according to TV Line .

It is a shame that Carol won’t be in the show, but a rep for AMC said that it was purely a logistical decision for her not to be there, and not a creative one. The show was set to film in Europe, and McBride was unable to relocate for filming:

Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.

This statement does sound like we might get the chance to possibly see Carol again in the future, adding to her already impressive time on The Walking Dead, but as for a spinoff featuring Daryl and Carol, that’s a no-go. However, it seems we’ll be getting plenty more badass Daryl moments.

As a fan of The Walking Dead, I am excited to see what new stories the creators and actors plan on bringing to the world of walkers that I’ve grown up on. I’m also slightly nervous, because the last thing I want is to have too many stories all at once to keep track of.

Regardless, whenever these shows or movies are released, I’ll be sitting in my seat with some popcorn, waiting to watch.

