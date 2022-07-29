ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Upcoming The Walking Dead TV Shows And Movies: What's Ahead For the Zombie Universe

By Alexandra Ramos
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

If you’re a fan of zombies, I’m sure at one point you’ve heard of The Walking Dead. From its ever-evolving list of characters to its heartbreaking deaths to its truly terrifying zombies, The Walking Dead has cemented itself in history as one of the leaders in primetime zombie drama. But, this universe isn’t just The Walking Dead anymore.

Oh no, this world is far bigger than just that little group we met in the quarry in 2010.

If you’re like me and you’re looking for the next best thing that The Walking Dead world has to offer, these are all upcoming The Walking Dead TV shows and movies, from stories following our favorite characters to brand new tales that we’ve never seen before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agbur_0fFxMR3900

(Image credit: AMC)

The Walking Dead, Season 11, Part 3 - October 2, 2022

You know, as someone who has watched this show since the beginning, it’s strange to think of it coming to an end after I’ve had so many memories and made friends just from watching this series. However, The Walking Dead will be coming to an end with Part 3 of Season 11, debuting on October 2, 2022, as announced in the trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, via YouTube .

It wasn’t that big of a shocker, considering it was previously announced the last part would come out sometime this year, but it’s all come down to this, and soon we’ll be saying goodbye to some of our favorite characters.

That is, until another spinoff arrives. Because let’s be honest, this universe isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

If you want a sneak peak into the final chapter of The Walking Dead, be sure to check out the trailer:

I CANNOT WAIT!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTBwJ_0fFxMR3900

(Image credit: AMC)

Tales Of The Walking Dead - Summer 2022

Ever wonder what The Walking Dead would be like if it was an anthology series? That’s how Tales of the Walking Dead will surprise us . This upcoming limited series (there might be a Season 2 if all goes well), will be premiering on August 14, 2022, according to the trailer released at Comic-Con, via YouTube .

It has been confirmed that the stories will be taking place within the Walking Dead universe and feature both “established” and new characters. Several stars have signed on for the six-episode series, including Terry Crews, Jillian Bell, and many others, so it won’t be long before we get to see new people jump into the world of walkers and survival.

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, be sure to check it out below.

Gotta love how much cool looking TWD stuff is coming up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZyGZ_0fFxMR3900

(Image credit: AMC)

Fear The Walking Dead - Season 8, Expected 2023

I remember when Fear the Walking Dead debuted back in 2015, I thought it was the stupidest idea for The Walking Dead to suddenly have spinoffs, thinking it would never last.

Oh, how wrong I was.

As of writing this, in July 2022, Fear the Walking Dead has finished its seventh season - and, according to Deadline , the eighth season is already ordered and on the way. There hasn’t been an official premiere date announced yet, but I’m sure it won’t be that long until we hear about this new season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4425Lm_0fFxMR3900

(Image credit: AMC)

Isle Of The Dead - 2023

One of my favorite characters from The Walking Dead has always been Negan. Not only is he one of the best villains of the show, but he’s one of the best anti-heroes on television right now. So, color me surprised when I found out that they were going to be coming out with a brand-new spinoff featuring my favorite villain and one of my long-time favorite female characters, Maggie, called Isle of the Dead.

I mean, talk about a pairing. The two are mortal enemies but have such a strange dynamic in Season 11 that I can’t help but wonder what the heck is going to come next with a spinoff. But, what makes me even more excited is the setting.

We’re finally getting New York City in the apocalypse, my dudes.

As someone who grew up not that far from New York City - and has watched The Walking Dead for many years - one of my biggest gripes was that they never went towards that metropolis but seemed to go everywhere else. And now, we’re not only getting a duo that works, but seeing a new setting that will surely knock our socks off.

Neither Lauren Cohan or Jeffrey Dean Morgan were present at San Diego  Comic-Con 2022, but they came out with a video for the fans that said it was because they were currently filming the spinoff, and it’s still set to come out sometime in 2023, despite there not being a set date yet. If you want to check out the video, look at it below:

See more

It's hard not to be pumped when they seem that excited, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33T5Sx_0fFxMR3900

(Image credit: AMC)

Untitled Rick And Michonne Spinoff - 2023

Remember when we thought we were going to be getting those Rick Grimes movies to officially wrap up Rick’s The Walking Dead story? Yeah, that’s not happening anymore. Instead, we’re getting a whole new series featuring both Rick and Michonne.

Announced at Comic-Con 2022, via Deadline , a new limited series featuring the two characters from The Walking Dead would premiere on both AMC and AMC+, and that the Rick movies that were originally announced were no longer a go. To be honest, this is something I’m really excited by, because I feel it’ll properly end Rick’s story - as well as Michonne’s, with one of my biggest questions about the last episodes of The Walking Dead being about Michonne’s potential return. Guess I got my answer in the form of a limited series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1713iN_0fFxMR3900

(Image credit: AMC)

Untitled Daryl Spinoff - TBA

When it was announced that Season 11 of The Walking Dead would be its last, it was also simultaneously announced that two fan favorites, Daryl and Carol, would be getting their own series as well. However, it was confirmed a couple of months ago that Carol, played by Melissa McBride, would be leaving the series, and it would instead focus just on Daryl, according to TV Line .

It is a shame that Carol won’t be in the show, but a rep for AMC said that it was purely a logistical decision for her not to be there, and not a creative one. The show was set to film in Europe, and McBride was unable to relocate for filming:

Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.

This statement does sound like we might get the chance to possibly see Carol again in the future, adding to her already impressive time on The Walking Dead, but as for a spinoff featuring Daryl and Carol, that’s a no-go. However, it seems we’ll be getting plenty more badass Daryl moments.

As a fan of The Walking Dead, I am excited to see what new stories the creators and actors plan on bringing to the world of walkers that I’ve grown up on. I’m also slightly nervous, because the last thing I want is to have too many stories all at once to keep track of.

Regardless, whenever these shows or movies are released, I’ll be sitting in my seat with some popcorn, waiting to watch.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jillian Bell
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
Melissa Mcbride
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Television#Amc
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31)

Here comes our last weekend of July, so let’s get on the shows new to Netflix this weekend and let’s end this month with a bang! The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TV SERIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
TV SERIES
deseret.com

There’s a loophole to Netflix’s password-sharing upcharge

It’s looking grim for those who share Netflix accounts and an upcharge may be on its way. The streaming service is expanding its testing of charging for shared accounts to five Latin American countries — Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, as reported first by Bloomberg.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Brendan Fraser Utterly Transforms Into 600-Pound Man for New Movie 'The Whale'

Brendan Fraser's comeback is underway. The beloved star of The Mummy and George of the Jungle stars in The Whale, the upcoming movie by Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky. A24 released the first photo from the film, showing Fraser as a 600-pound man hoping to reconnect with his teenage daughter. The Whale will premiere at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival in September.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Sebastian Stan is unrecognisable in first look at new movie

Sebastian Stan has surprised fans with the first look at his new movie A Different Man. The Marvel star is seen wearing facial prosthetics for the film, which centres on an outcast named Edward who undergoes facial reconstructive surgery, as he looks for a fresh start. The synopsis adds (via...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans outraged with how ‘Ant-Man 3’ is treating MODOK

The Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) is set to appear as a villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Marvel Cinematic Universe diehards are puzzled as to how they’ll fit into the film after recent news. In the comics, MODOK is a scientist for A.I.M. that...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
136K+
Followers
35K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy