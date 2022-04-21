ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Weather Authority: Warm afternoons ahead for Alabama

By Watch
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRADAR CHECK: We actually had a few “illegal” patches of light rain overnight in a few places across Alabama (rain that was not forecast), but that is fading fast this morning as an upper high builds over the region. Look for a partly sunny sky today with a high in the...

abc3340.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Another warm day ahead

The end of spring break is sure feeling a lot warmer than we're used to!. We'll have another day near 70 degrees on Sunday, but there will be a few more clouds in the sky than the past few. Clouds started building throughout the day Saturday and we ended up being mostly cloudy by Saturday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Mild weather for Saturday, sunshine for the afternoon hours

Temperatures will warm up into the middle to upper 50s by Saturday afternoon with cloud cover expected to pass through during the morning, then clear out to a mostly sunny sky by afternoon. A slight breeze will remain in place from the north at 5-10mph. The majority of the day will feel very nice so be sure to get outside and enjoy it!
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cold afternoon with some sunshine

DETROIT – Good Sunday afternoon!. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any colder, it does. Today is frigid again. Monday will still be colder than average. Warmer temperatures arrive later this week, and just in time for more precipitation. Some of it will be wintry, though. Sunday...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
City
Talladega, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
KESQ

Warm weekend ahead of rain

High pressure continues to dominate the region with temperatures soaring into the mid-90s for daytime high temperatures across the Coachella Valley on Saturday. Temperatures on Sunday are likely to remain warm but slightly cooler than Saturday, as low pressure off the coast is preparing to move in over Southern California.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

NCAR Fire Weather Forecast: Warm, Windy And Dry Monday Ahead Of Rain And Snow Late Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature gave a huge helping hand to firefighters at the NCAR fire near Boulder on Sunday. The morning started off with thick cloud cover that persisted through the afternoon. The deck of clouds kept temperatures as much as 15 to 20 degrees cooler than expected. A broad area of thick cloud cover hung over the Front Range on Sunday. Air temperatures at 4 p.m. on Sunday were 10 to 20 degrees cooler than the same time on Saturday, thanks to the thick clouds. (credit: CBS) Don’t let your guard down with regard to the NCAR Fire on Monday as...
BOULDER, CO
KRQE News 13

Warm evening ahead as clouds increase

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Picture-perfect spring weather is in store for us this weekend. Temps already reached into the middle 70s this afternoon, making it the warmest day since late October of last year! Even Taos and Santa Fe made it into the 70s. We’re now seeing high clouds continue to push their way into the state. Skies are becoming mostly cloudy as some moisture arrives from the Pacific this evening. This means a much milder night ahead as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. From there, our temps will gain even more ground Sunday as highs push 10-15° above average for late March. Albuquerque will make a run at 80° and Roswell will approach 90°. Stronger southwest winds will begin strengthening as well.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Upper Midwest#Oak Lawn#The Weather Authority#Weather Xtreme#Superspeedway
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for April 17, 2022

Center Point church celebrating Easter for first time since tornado destroyed its building. This Easter has special meaning for a church congregation. Victory City Church back together, in person, remembering the deadly tornado in Center Point that destroyed its building last year. Read more here. MONDAY, APRIL 18. Federal judge...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy