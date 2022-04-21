ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park police arrest suspect in stabbing of young girl

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCviP_0fFxJrq800

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park police arrested a suspect in yesterday’s stabbing incident that left a young girl in critical condition.

The Orange Park Police Department responded to the Johns Pointe Apartment Homes on Orange Park Road around 4:30 p.m. where a female juvenile had reportedly been stabbed. Police said she was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Action News Jax told you a young boy was detained at the scene.

Today, OPPD says it has arrested and charged a suspect with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators have not disclosed the name of the suspect.

We will update you on-air and online as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange Park, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orange Park, FL
Complex

Teen Dies After Attempting to Save Driver Who Crashed Car Into Florida Canal

Two Florida teenagers were pronounced dead Tuesday after the driver crashed into a canal and a Good Samaritan dove into the water to try and rescue him, People reports. Venkata Sai Krishnamurthy, 18, was reportedly headed to Taco Bell around 11 p.m. after leaving a basketball game when the accident occurred. Krishnamurthy was allegedly lost at the Residence of Sawgrass Mills neighborhood when he looked for directions on his phone and took a wrong turn before crashing into the water.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Oppd#Wokvnews#Cox Media Group
People

Fla. Teen Charged in Deaths of 6 People After Allegedly Driving BMW 151 Miles Per Hour, Posting Videos

A Florida teen who allegedly drove his car at a speed of over 150 mph is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after crashing into an SUV, killing all six occupants. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges 18-year-old Noah Galle — who was 17 years old at the time of the incident — was driving a BMW M5 down a Delray Beach, Fla., highway in January when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, causing it to flip multiple times.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
93K+
Followers
98K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy