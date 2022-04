Blue Yonder's 2022 Consumer Sustainability Survey found insight that impacts the shipping industry, revealing 86% of consumers are willing to delay e-commerce orders for sustainability purposes if provided an incentive. Forty-four percent of those surveyed explained that their interest in sustainability grew throughout and after the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In addition to longer delivery times, consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable packaging. According to the survey 64% are willing to and 81% say they recycle in-store and online shopping bags or boxes at least half of the time. Many even believe there should be a minimum amount for expedited shipping or shipping in general, with 40% believing so.

