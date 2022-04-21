ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Late Season Precipitation Helping During Dry Year

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA — As of this morning the California Department of Water Resources reports that the Sierra Nevada snowpack is only 30-percent of average for the date. The positive news is that the National Weather Service says that rain and...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Storm Expected Wednesday Strengthens, Hail Possible Thursday

While Tuesday's rainfall is expected to be light, another storm brewing behind it is gaining strength and will hit the Bay Area later Wednesday and last through Friday morning. An updated forecast early Tuesday from the National Weather Service has the second storm bringing rain first to the North Bay...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Late-season snowfall helps California in dry winter, drought

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow in Northern California has given a recent boost of moisture to a region grappling with drought. The Central Sierra Snow Lab at the University of California, Berkeley said Friday that more than 16 inches (43 centimeters) of snow fell in the past day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Spring storm brings heavy snow, rain to Northern California

Heavy snow and rain fell across Northern California on Thursday as a substantial spring storm added to late-season precipitation totals after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings were in effect from the Oregon border and down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. An avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including […]
APPLEGATE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sonora, CA
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precipitation#The Sierra Nevada#The Central Sierra#The Mother Lode#The Northern Sierra#The Southern Sierra#Daily Newsletters#Webcams
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin; Stanislaus The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern San Joaquin County in central California Northern Stanislaus County in central California West central Calaveras County in northern California Southwestern Amador County in northern California * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 435 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rancho Calaveras, or 12 miles southwest of Paloma, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Wallace around 440 PM PDT. Rancho Calaveras around 450 PM PDT. Campo Seco around 505 PM PDT. Valley Springs around 510 PM PDT. Paloma around 515 PM PDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AccuWeather

Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado warning issued for parts of Northern California

STOCKTON, Calif. - The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a tornado warning for parts of Northern California and a funnel cloud was even spotted. The warning covered the areas of eastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus, Calaveras and Amador counties. Footage from around the area shows funnel clouds forming in...
SAN JOAQUIN, CA
KCRA.com

Tornado touched down in San Joaquin County, National Weather Service says

A “weak tornado” briefly touched down in a field near Isleton in San Joaquin County on Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Sacramento said. The NWS said Friday that it received video of the tornado by a trained weather spotter and according to a preliminary determination the tornado had a width of less than 50 feet and touched down for less than a minute.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Spring storm brings heavy snow, avalanche threat to Sierra

Heavy snow and rain fell across Northern California on Thursday as a substantial spring storm added to late-season precipitation totals after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings were in effect from the Oregon border and down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. An avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including […]
APPLEGATE, CA
FOX40

Tornado warning issued for 4 counties Thursday

(KTXL) — A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service near Rancho Calaveras and Valley Springs Thursday from 4:40 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Radar was able to detect rotation in a thunderstorm dropping heavy rain in the area where San Joaquin, Amador and Calaveras counties meet. The National Weather Service will have to […]
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
CBS Sacramento

NWS Confirms Weak Tornado Touched Down Between Isleton And Stockton On Thursday

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a weak tornado touched down between Isleton and Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. Officials issued a warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas early that afternoon. San Joaquin Valley residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud near Stockton and took video of a rotating cell. On Friday, NWS confirmed that an EF-Unknown tornado did indeed touch down in a field around 12:20 p.m. about eight miles east-southeast of Isleton in San...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy