Oklahoma 'Survivor' Contestant Moves Into The Top 10

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
With only 5 weeks left in this season of Survivor, Oklahoma's Own Tori Meehan is on to the next round.

The former pageant queen's name keeps coming up on the chopping block, but she won immunity again Wednesday night.

This challenge involved balancing on a narrow beam while using two poles to hold a ball.

The episode showed Tori's feet wobbling, but the determination on her face said it all.

She was able to outlast everyone and is now locked into the top 10.

